Brits face more travel chaos as heavy fog descends, with warnings of 'train and flight delays'

Fog in London. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for fog, warning that the conditions could mean disruption for people travelling.

The weather warning covers large parts of England, from Exeter to Oxford, Birmingham, Peterborough and York, as well as some of Wales. It lasts until 11am on Thursday.

The fog will create difficult driving conditions, may mean slower journey times and delays to bus and train services, and could disrupt flight travel, according to the Met Office.

Some of the UK's busiest airports saw disruption around Christmas time as thick fog blanketed the country, with delays at Heathrow, Luton and Manchester airports.

Flights were also disrupted earlier this month as snow, ice and heavy winds prompted runway closures or pauses to operations at with Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol airports.

London, UK. 12th Jan, 2025. UK Weather. Fog shrouds joggers running down Lee Valley canal path as freezing fog and ice continues throughout the UK. Credit: Flavia Brilli/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Met Office meteorologist Clare Nasir said: "The issue will be over the next few days, fog, as well as some pockets of frost as well where we see clearer skies.

"In fact, that's how we see this evening and overnight, stubborn cloud anywhere from the Midlands, East Anglia down towards the South East. A lot of cloud across the north west of Scotland, with some outbreaks of rain in between, some clearer skies.

"Now, a few things happen through this evening and into Thursday. The cloud increases across Northern Ireland, you've seen some lovely sunshine today, more cloud through tomorrow.

London, UK. 12th January, 2025. UK Weather: Heavy morning fog covers most of the city including the Shard skyscraper. Credit: Guy Corbishley/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

"Elsewhere with those clearer skies, we'll see probably some pockets of frost, so temperatures dipping close to freezing, if not below, and again, with a lighter breeze, fog will re-form anywhere from central and southern parts of England and Wales down towards the west country.

"First thing then tomorrow morning, the fog, yet again, could be slow to clear.

"A cold start across Wales, Northern England, southern Scotland. More cloud to begin Thursday across Northern Ireland, the central belt of Scotland, towards the north west."