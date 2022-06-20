Second heatwave possible for parts of UK as temperatures soar to 29C

Brits enjoy last week's hot weather. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Parts of the UK could be hit by a second heatwave within days as temperatures soar to 29C later this week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It comes after Brits sweltered in 32C heat on Friday, with thunderstorms bringing that hot spell to an end over the weekend.

The mercury will climb again over the coming days, peaking at a possible 29C in the South East on Thursday.

READ MORE: Heartbreak at Heathrow: 15,000 passengers stranded and easyJet axes flights at Gatwick

READ MORE: Teen airlifted to hospital after house collapses in Burnley explosion

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge told LBC: "Over the next few days, particularly for the South and South East, there will be fine conditions, largely dry and clear.

"Temperatures will increase day-on-day, reaching 26 or 27C on Wednesday and a peak of 27 to 29C in the South East on Thursday.

"Temperatures elsewhere will be closer to normal, with more cloud and some rain."

The heat builds once again this week 📈



Though the temperatures won't be quite as high as last week, the warmth will be a little more widespread 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/7Bazu6pT9p — Met Office (@metoffice) June 20, 2022

By Friday, thunderstorms could return in the South East as temperatures drop to around 20C over the weekend.

"On Friday the weather will be more unsettled, there will be thunderstorms possible in the South East, heavy rain, hail, thunder, lightning," Mr Madge added.

It comes after record-breaking temperatures swept western Europe in recent days, sparking a number of wildfires.

Experts have linked the abnormally hot period to climate change.

And more heatwaves could be on the way in the UK as the summer progresses.

Mr Madge said there could be "a spell or two of above average temperatures" from around mid-July, but that it was "hard to say" at this stage.

Leon Brown, from The Weather Company, the world's biggest commercial forecaster, told the Mail on Sunday: "With heat building further in Western Europe by July and a similar air flow expected from Spain again, it would bring even hotter temperatures than on Friday.

"We should see well into the 30s - 36C would not be at all surprising. A third hot period is due in August, with September having further hot spell potential."