Exact date UK to hit 27C as Met Office makes new forecast for ‘much warmer’ weather as Storm Antoni eases

The weather could be about to take a turn after the UK's first storm. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Higher temperatures and dry spells could be around the corner as the Met Office forecasts the return of sun.

Temperatures could hit 27C on Thursday as the Met Office makes a more hopeful forecast for the second week of August.

After the UK’s first storm of the year on Saturday, Monday is looking far brighter for Brits as the Met Office has forecast a day of sunny spells.

Southwestern areas can expect to say dry “feeling pleasant in the sunshine” but “scattered showers” may rear their head in some parts towards the north and east of the UK.

With a brief interim of clouds and outbreaks of rain on Tuesday across the country, “drier and brighter” weather is expected on Wednesday and Thursday with rising temperatures “feeling much warmer”.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Steve Willington said: “There are some signals of a shift in the jet stream which may allow for high pressure to build for southern areas, increasing the likelihood of some drier weather. However, there’s still a chance of some rain for areas further north.”

In the long range forecast, a “dry and sunny start” is expected within the next two weeks - particularly in central and eastern parts of the country.

Sunny spells could be on the horizon for Brits. Picture: Alamy

Although some showers might arrive in the west and southwestern areas, as well as the northwest - but ultimately “temperatures will mostly be warmer than average”.

The Met Office longe range forecast (August 10 to 19) reads: “A dry and sunny start is likely for many parts of the UK at the beginning of this period. The best of sunshine will most likely be found in central and eastern parts of the country, with conditions being cloudier and a few showers in the west and southwestern areas.

Similar conditions are likely to persist throughout the rest of the period, with high pressure to the east of the UK bringing dry weather to the southeast. However, low pressure system in the northwest is likely to bring wet and rainy conditions to the northwest areas.

Perhaps periods of low clouds and misty conditions at times for the south. Winds are likely to be light for most, stronger in the north. Temperatures will mostly be warmer than average.”

The hopeful predictions come after the UK saw its first storm of the year on Saturday, named Antoni by the Met Office, with winds reaching 70mph and warnings of “danger to life” issued by the forecaster.

Power cuts were seen across Gloucestershire, with high winds battering Portland Port in Dorset where the government's Bibby Stockholm barge is currently docked.

Footage showed the vessel, which has not yet been given the go-ahead to house asylum seekers due to fire safety concerns, being rocked by strong winds off the south coast of England.