Exact date UK to hit 27C as Met Office makes new forecast for ‘much warmer’ weather as Storm Antoni eases

6 August 2023, 11:07

The weather could be about to take a turn after the UK's first storm.
The weather could be about to take a turn after the UK's first storm. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Higher temperatures and dry spells could be around the corner as the Met Office forecasts the return of sun.

Temperatures could hit 27C on Thursday as the Met Office makes a more hopeful forecast for the second week of August.

After the UK’s first storm of the year on Saturday, Monday is looking far brighter for Brits as the Met Office has forecast a day of sunny spells.

Southwestern areas can expect to say dry “feeling pleasant in the sunshine” but “scattered showers” may rear their head in some parts towards the north and east of the UK.

With a brief interim of clouds and outbreaks of rain on Tuesday across the country, “drier and brighter” weather is expected on Wednesday and Thursday with rising temperatures “feeling much warmer”.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Steve Willington said: “There are some signals of a shift in the jet stream which may allow for high pressure to build for southern areas, increasing the likelihood of some drier weather. However, there’s still a chance of some rain for areas further north.”

In the long range forecast, a “dry and sunny start” is expected within the next two weeks - particularly in central and eastern parts of the country.

Read more: Met Office says 40C heatwave weather becoming more likely in UK after wet start to summer

Read more: When will warmer weather return to the UK? Met Office makes new forecast for August

Sunny spells could be on the horizon for Brits.
Sunny spells could be on the horizon for Brits. Picture: Alamy

Although some showers might arrive in the west and southwestern areas, as well as the northwest - but ultimately “temperatures will mostly be warmer than average”.

The Met Office longe range forecast (August 10 to 19) reads: “A dry and sunny start is likely for many parts of the UK at the beginning of this period. The best of sunshine will most likely be found in central and eastern parts of the country, with conditions being cloudier and a few showers in the west and southwestern areas.

Similar conditions are likely to persist throughout the rest of the period, with high pressure to the east of the UK bringing dry weather to the southeast. However, low pressure system in the northwest is likely to bring wet and rainy conditions to the northwest areas.

Perhaps periods of low clouds and misty conditions at times for the south. Winds are likely to be light for most, stronger in the north. Temperatures will mostly be warmer than average.”

The hopeful predictions come after the UK saw its first storm of the year on Saturday, named Antoni by the Met Office, with winds reaching 70mph and warnings of “danger to life” issued by the forecaster.

Power cuts were seen across Gloucestershire, with high winds battering Portland Port in Dorset where the government's Bibby Stockholm barge is currently docked.

Footage showed the vessel, which has not yet been given the go-ahead to house asylum seekers due to fire safety concerns, being rocked by strong winds off the south coast of England.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Volodymyr Zelensky

Three killed in intense shelling across Ukraine

Scene of Mass

Don’t be afraid to fail, Pope tells 1.5 million at Lisbon Mass

Building demolished

Turkey’s disaster preparedness remains uncertain six months after quake

The disgraced star has been granted a parole hearing.

‘It’s madness’: Disgraced Gary Glitter could be freed from prison just months after being recalled for licence breach

Pope Francis

Pope ends Portugal trip with open-air Mass to 1.5 million

Baby Afraa and Khalil al-Sawadi

Baby born under rubble of Syrian quake a picture of happiness six months on

Imran Khan

Imran Khan in notorious Pakistani prison after being jailed for corruption

The royal pair are reportedly in talks about a multi-million pound film.

Harry and Meghan to produce multi-million Netflix film as royal pair buy rights to £3m novel with 'gripping' themes

Flooded road

Death toll rises as rain continues to pelt flooded north-east China

Hiroshima anniversary marked

Hiroshima officials condemn nuclear deterrence ‘folly’

Andrew Malkinson will not have to pay out of his compensation.

Man who spent 17 years in jail for crime he didn’t commit won’t have to repay costs as controversial rule scrapped

Kim Jong Un tries a weapon during a visit to a munitions factory in North Korea

North Korean leader tours weapons factories and vows to boost war readiness

Russia Ukraine

Russia promises retaliation after Ukrainian sea attacks

Suella Braverman says lawyers who help migrants cheat the system 'need to be jailed'

Suella Braverman says lawyers who help migrants cheat the system are 'criminals and conmen' who 'need to be jailed'

Watkins, 46, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for a string of 13 child sex offences - including the attempted rape of a baby - in December 2013.

Paedophile musician Ian Watkins in critical condition after being held hostage and 'brutally' stabbed by prison inmates

The Pope in Portugal

Pilgrims brave scorching heat for Pope’s vigil in Lisbon

Latest News

See more Latest News

Scene of a shooting

Israeli security guard dies in Tel Aviv shooting

Captain Tom's family will soon discover the fate of the spa complex built in the lockdown hero's name after an appeal date is set by the council.

Captain Tom's family handed appeal date after council call for demolition of £1.2m spa complex built in veteran's name
A body is removed

Death toll rises after landslide in Georgia mountain resort

A smoke bomb goes off

Influencer Kai Cenat faces charges of inciting riot after New York City mayhem

A 34-year-old man from Blackpool was initially held on suspicion of murder, while a second man, aged 30, was held on suspicion of causing the death of a child and child neglect.

Murder investigation launched as two men arrested following death of baby boy in Blackpool

Election 2024 Trump

Prosecutors ask for protective order after Trump post appears to promise revenge

'I miss her every day': David Hunter says wife 'begged' him to end her life after being cleared of murder in Cyprus

'I didn't want to live without her': David Hunter recalls stint in Cypriot psychiatric hospital after death of terminally-ill wife
Boxer Dillian Whyte breaks silence after failed drugs test sees heavyweight bout against Anthony Joshua cancelled

Boxer Dillian Whyte breaks silence after failed drugs test sees heavyweight bout against Anthony Joshua cancelled
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls for protests after being handed three-year jail term

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls for protests after being handed three-year jail term

In this image from video, a seaborne drone approaches a Russian tanker on the Black Sea

Ukrainian drones hit Russian tanker transporting fuel near Crimea

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle appears to have been snubbed on her 42nd birthday

Meghan Markle snubbed by royals who refuse to send birthday wishes as expert says they are 'fed up' with her
Kate and William yet to publicly wish Meghan happy birthday

Kate and William post tweet about rhino documentary - but make no mention of Meghan's 42nd birthday
Sarah has been open about her struggles with the disease on her podcast

Sarah, Duchess of York, names reconstructed breast 'Derek' after breast cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Tories are "gaslighting us" says caller

'They gaslight us!': Sangita Myska caller says the Conservatives are 'on target' to 'destroy' the NHS
James O'Brien says NHS privitisation is "at the heart of neoliberalism"

James O'Brien fears “Thatcherism” is at the heart of a new NHS privatisation move

Shelagh and Caller Greg on Ulez

Ulez expansion delay has 'cost lives' says this frustrated Shelagh Fogarty caller

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops
Tom Swarbrick on mortgages

It would be 'manifestly unfair' to use taxpayers' money to subsidise mortgages, Tom Swarbrick says
James and heckler

'A liar': Riled publican who heckled Rishi Sunak at beer festival says the PM's 'no better than his predecessors'
'Hyperbolic discounting' fuels climate inaction says James O'Brien caller

Eco-activists should share 'practical steps' not glue themselves to roads, this caller explains
Migrant barge isn't safe says anti-racism campaigner

'There were no life jackets!': Anti-racism campaigner says safety of asylum barge is 'shocking'
In a scathing review of neighbourhood policing in the UK, David Lammy explains why he thinks petty crime should be taken seriously as the cost of not doing so could lead to ‘far worse crimes.’

David Lammy says 'disappearing' neighbourhood policing is leading to increased crime

Richard Branson, speaking to Andrew Castle, said that politicians don’t have the courage to speak out and admit drug policy failings and reform should focus on an ‘acceptance’ that ‘millions of people do drugs.’

'The war on drugs has failed’: Sir Richard Branson tells LBC there needs to be ‘radical’ drug reform

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit