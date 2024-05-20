UK to enjoy 800-mile ‘heat dome’ with temperatures of up to 25C in parts of country over half term

20 May 2024, 18:48

A 'heat dome' is forecast to hit over the half-term.
A 'heat dome' is forecast to hit over the half-term.

By Jenny Medlicott

A ‘heat dome’ is set to bring ‘sizzling’ weather to the UK next week as temperatures are forecast to soar as high as 25C in parts of the country.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Parts of the UK will enjoy summery weather starting on the Bank Holiday Monday, as the country continues to experience its hottest May in 160 years.

Temperatures are forecast to reach highs of 25C on Monday, exceeding temperatures in the likes of Istanbul, Turkey, which is predicted to hit 22C on the same day, according to maps from WXCharts.

The weather is set to bring a plume of warm air around 800 miles long over the British Isles.

Brian Gaze at The Weather Outlook said of the forecasted temperatures: “There's potential for it to be warm or very warm on occasion in the week from May 24."

It comes as the country has been enjoying its warmest May since records began in the 1860s.

The country has averaged 13.5C over the course of the month - 3.6C higher than typical of this time of year.

Aidan McGivern, a forecaster for Met Office, confirmed: "It's the warmest first half of May on record."

However, while the warm temperatures will be welcomed by many next Monday, the nation is set to experience thunderstorms first.

Read more: Exact dates weather to hit 30C with 'big and historical heatwave' expected

Read more: Missed the Northern Lights this weekend? Another solar storm could be on its way

Temperatures are forecast to soar on Monday.
Temperatures are forecast to soar on Monday. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office put a yellow weather warning into force for a thunderstorm starting at 12pm on Tuesday and lasting until 9pm the same day.

It has warned of flooding, potential lightning, power cuts and possible disruptions to travel services.

The warning reads: "Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon across parts of Northern Ireland before slowly dying out this evening.

“A lot of places seem likely to dodge these downpours, which may end up focused in the far west of the warning area. But where they do develop, they'll be moving only very slowly and so could produce a lot of rain, some lightning and a risk of hail."

Meanwhile, long-range forecast from the forecaster says: “Over the bank holiday weekend a band of rain likely to arrive from the west, reaching Northern Ireland on Saturday and becoming weaker as it moves east across the rest of the UK.

“It is also likely to become more showery in nature with scattered showers also following. Into the new week, once these showers have cleared, more settled conditions more likely for most, though rain may threaten north-western areas whilst some southern or eastern areas occasionally less settled with showers which could be heavy and thundery though there will be some sunshine between them, the best of this in south-western parts. Temperatures are likely to be a little above average, but some large spatial differences are likely.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla in attendance of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

King Charles and Queen Camilla greet crowds at Chelsea Flower Show as they visit garden designed by children

Haiti Airport

Haiti’s main airport reopens nearly three months after violence forced it closed

Israel Palestinians

International Criminal Court seeks arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders

Hardline 'Butcher of Tehran' Ebrahim Raisi's death opens door for escalating Iran-West confrontation

Hardline 'Butcher of Tehran' Ebrahim Raisi's death opens door for escalating Iran-West confrontation

Why everyone in their twenties seems to be running - and why I’m one of them

Why everyone in their twenties seems to be running - and why I’m one of them

Rishi Sunak has apologised for the infected blood scandal.

'This is a day of shame': Rishi Sunak apologises ‘wholeheartedly’ for infected blood scandal after 'chilling' report

Kate Roughley, 37, strapped the Genevieve Meehan face down on to a bean bag

Parents will 'never forgive' nursery worker who killed daughter by strapping her face down and ignoring cries

Children were used as "objects for research" the final report of the Infected Blood Inquiry has found.

The school where dozens died: Only 30 of 122 boys at Treloar College are alive after experiments with infected blood

Pictures of the Week-North America-Photo Gallery

Cohen says he stole from Trump’s company as key hush money trial witness quizzed

Japan Mount Fuji

Japan imposes new rules to climb Mount Fuji to combat tourism and littering

Dame Judi Dench has placed the first seedling from the Sycamore Gap in the National Trust's Chelsea Flower Show garden

Dame Judi Dench places first Sycamore Gap seedling in Chelsea Flower Show garden

Grant Wagster pushed his wife down the stairs after expressing frustration over his internet connection

Tree surgeon avoids jail after pushing wife down stairs and breaking her hip in rage over WiFi connection

Passengers queuing to get on Eurostar trains at St Pancras

Exact date for new EU Eurostar checks set and how much earlier you need to arrive revealed

Benjamin Netanyahu

International Criminal Court seeks arrest warrant for Netanyahu and Hamas chiefs

Lloyd Austin

Pentagon vows to keep weapons moving to Ukraine as Kyiv faces renewed assault

Kate Roughley, 37, strapped the baby girl face down on to a bean bag

Nursery worker who strapped baby face down to beanbag and left her for 90 minutes found guilty of manslaughter

Infected blood campaigners meeting in Parliament Square ahead of the publication of the report into the scandal

What is the infected blood scandal, who is responsible, and will victims be compensated?

Fishermen scouring the seabed

Philippines blames China for loss of giant clams in disputed shoal

Colin and Janet Smith are calling for criminal prosecutions after they lost their seven year old son Colin in 1990

‘He had Aids but they kept it from us’: Parents tell of hell as scale of infected blood cover-up revealed
Accused pair

Russian director and playwright go on trial over play ‘justifying terrorism’

Hospital building with flowers outside

Slovak PM’s condition improves after assassination attempt

Collapsed bridge and ship

Ship that caused deadly Baltimore bridge collapse refloated

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) and Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar (right)

International Criminal Court seeks arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas leaders on charges of war crimes
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange wins bid at High Court to appeal against extradition to the United States

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange wins High Court bid to appeal against extradition to the United States
Victims of the Infected Blood scandal

Children used as 'objects for research' and risks ignored, infected blood inquiry finds

The Infected Blood Inquiry Report was published today

Read in full: The Infected Blood Inquiry Report, the key points and timeline

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Anne Robinson has confirmed she is in a relationship with Andrew Parker Bowles

Anne Robinson reveals secret relationship with Queen Camilla's ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles
Charles, Camilla and William will join forces to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day

King Charles to make first overseas trip since cancer diagnosis for D-Day anniversary event with Camilla and William
Queen Camilla says King Charles is "feeling better" as he continues cancer treatment

Queen Camilla says King is 'feeling better' after return to public duties but must 'behave himself' over packed schedule

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

