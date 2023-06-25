Britain bakes: UK set for five more heatwaves this year as Sunday becomes joint hottest day of 2023

25 June 2023, 18:40 | Updated: 25 June 2023, 18:43

Brighton Beach is pictured on Sunday, which is set to be the joint warmest day of the year
Brighton Beach is pictured on Sunday, which is set to be the joint warmest day of the year. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

The UK is set to roast in five more heatwaves by September as Sunday became the joint hottest day of the year so far.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Forecasters the Weather Company said Britain faces further days of unusually hot temperatures in early and late July, two more at the start of August and another in September.

Extreme heat could also affect 14 days in July thanks to successive blasts of continental air.

The meteorologists' weather warning for England runs till 9am on Monday, with temperatures expected to fall at the start of the week.

But it refused to rule out the possibility that another stint of 40-plus temperatures could blast the UK within weeks.

Read more: Five-year-old boy dies after falling from harbour wall yards from restaurant

Read more: Girl, 15, dies after being pulled from the sea alongside teen boy

Beachgoers paddle in the English Channel at Bournemouth on Sunday
Beachgoers paddle in the English Channel at Bournemouth on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey told The Mirror: “We can say there is a greater than normal chance of heatwaves for the whole period of the middle to the end of July.

“We got 40C last year and before that happened no one thought there was an outside chance.

“There’s also a possibility we do continue to see those trends.”

People queue for an ice cream in Duxford, Cambridgeshire on Sunday
People queue for an ice cream in Duxford, Cambridgeshire on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

Met Office forecasters also said northern areas will be drier than southern parts of Britain.

Vautrey said in a forecast for the Met Office's Twitter page on Sunday evening that this weekend's hot and thundery weather will be replaced by "fresher conditions" as the week goes on.

That includes more clouds, rain and storms, with westerly winds dragging the conditions across the North Sea from Scandinavia.

Forecasters have also pointed out that climate change is contributing to Britain's severely hot summers.

The Met Office website states: “It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land.”

The Met Office released its forecast that Sunday is the joint hottest day of the year so far
The Met Office released its forecast that Sunday is the joint hottest day of the year so far. Picture: Alamy

It adds that heatwaves and cold snaps in Britain are definitely affected by man-made climate change, but that the links to heavy rain, dry spells and wind storms remain "inconclusive".

The Met Office forecasts warmer and wetter winters in the long run, as well as hotter and drier summers.

There'll also be more frequent and intense weather extremes across all seasons, it states.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Wagner Group military soldiers

Mercenary leader ends revolt but raises questions about ‘weakness’ in Kremlin

Breaking
Sarah Ferguson is pictured at a film premiere in London earlier this year

Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer after routine check and leaves hospital after successful operation

Greece Elections

Official projections in Greek election show landslide win for New Democracy party

Madeleine McCann went missing in 2007

Police searching for Madeleine McCann 'face new roadblock' after lake search provides nothing 'of use'

Police cordon off the Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm

One killed and several injured after rollercoaster derails in Stockholm

The boy was airlifted to hospital but died of his injuries

Five-year-old boy dies after falling from harbour wall yards from restaurant

Beachgoers relax by the beach at Cleethorpes, Lincs

Girl, 15, dies after being pulled from the sea alongside teen boy

A hot air balloon is pictured over Shropshire last summer

Man in his 20s killed after hot air balloon catches fire and falls to the ground

CCTV caught the thieves in the act

Brazen thieves strip school's minibus for parts in 'car cannibalism' that left pupils late for GCSE exam

A total of 70 firefighters were at the scene

Dozens of firefighters tackle blaze on two hecatres of grass in north London at temperatures hit 30C

Putin has never appeared weaker

Putin faces 'deeply unstable' Russia after Wagner rebellion 'erodes' image of power and Kremlin is forced to deny he ran

Remains have been found in the search for Julian Sands

Body found in search for missing British actor Julian Sands, 65, who vanished in California mountains

Afghanistan women

Taliban leader claims Afghan women given ‘comfortable and prosperous life’

Exclusive
Wayne has been in hospital since the attack

Man, 58, hit by van in Nottingham attack cannot recognise relatives as family 'doesn't know how bad he'll get'

Police say do not call 999

Emergency 999 number back in operation after 'critical' technical fault

Sloan called herself Devil Baby in messages to Mount

'Devil Baby' apologises for stalking England star Mason Mount and admits 'no-one deserves to feel unsafe'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Greek voter

Ruling party tipped for big win as Greece heads back to the polls

Police say do not call 999

999 technical issue resolved after critical technical fault

Edmond Mulet billboard

Guatemalans vote on new president after tumultuous electoral season

Firefighters tackle wildfire

Spain braces for massive wildfires in bone-dry forests starved of rain

Taylor Swift declined the handwritten invite

Taylor Swift rejected handwritten invitation from Meghan Markle to appear on podcast as Sussexes plot new Netflix show
Pride fan

Pride marches to take place across US in mix of party and protest

Russia Ukraine

US briefed on Wagner forces days before rebellion started

Election 2024 Trump

Trump says government has ‘vital role’ opposing abortion

Government funding for the green levy will end at the start of July

Households face £170 net-zero green levy within days as government funding ends

Russia Ukraine

Wagner chief will move to Belarus under deal to end rebellion

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry is 'pleased' with his performance in court, Elton John's husband has said

Prince Harry was 'very pleased' with how he performed in court, Elton John's husband says

Prince Harry wanted to interview Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin about childhood trauma

Prince Harry wanted to 'interview Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump about childhood trauma' for podcast, confusing execs
Meghan Markle has been accused of faking interviews on her podcast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bid to patent Archetypes brand rejected, in fresh blow after podcast axed

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller and David Lammy get emotional about Windrush.

’They had on their Sunday best’: David Lammy is overcome with emotion as caller reflects on her family’s Windrush journey
Ex-prison governor warns of prison service 'ticking time bomb'.

'Ticking time bomb': Expert explains the scale of the staff retention problem facing British prisons
Natasha devon

Right-wing media are spouting ‘recycled homophobia’ says Natasha Devon

ALICIA AND MATT

Alicia Kearns and Matt Frei dig deep into the Wagner mutiny in Russia

Sangita Myska

'We must rise above racist onslaught' Windrush generation endured says CEO of the West India Committee
'Selfish and irresponsible': LBC caller condemns the junior doctors' strikes

'Selfish and irresponsible': LBC caller condemns the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien

'How do you know they aren't holiday makers?': James O'Brien targets a Question Time Brexiteer
“Nobody should be appointed or have it by inheritance”

'There is a wealth of experience that we should be mining': Nick Ferrari defends an unelected upper chamber
Tom and Zoe

Migration Policy Expert condemns Greek authorities for 'practically murdering' migrants

Caller brands Rishi Sunak 'clueless' and 'out of his depth' as inflation rises.

'Clueless, no integrity, no plan': This Shelagh Fogarty caller is unimpressed with Rishi Sunak's reassurances on inflation

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit