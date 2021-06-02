UK weather: Hottest day of the year recorded for third day in a row

2 June 2021, 15:09 | Updated: 2 June 2021, 15:23

Crowds came out to enjoy the sun, with Wednesday marking the hottest day of the year.
Crowds came out to enjoy the sun, with Wednesday marking the hottest day of the year. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

The UK has seen the hottest day of the year so far for the third day running, with highs of 28 or 29C still expected.

Northolt in London reached 26.6C by 11:30am, making Wednesday the warmest day of the year so far.

Hawarden, Wales saw 26.3C recorded in the afternoon, reinforcing the title.

The first day of meteorological summer - June 1 - was temporarily the hottest day of the year, beating the bank holiday the day before.

Temperatures reached 25.8C in both Cardiff and Middle Wallop, whereas highs of the previous day were 25.1C in Kinlochewe, Scotland.

Read more: UK travellers will need 'compelling reasons' to enter France

However, the Met Office warned that with the sun also comes higher UV levels, so people should to be extra careful.

Over the bank holiday, crowds flooded to beaches around the UK to enjoy the warm weather, with Bournemouth beach being one of many hotspots.

Read more: AI uses time and weather data to predict out-of-hospital cardiac arrest risk

Thousands made their way to the beach over the sunny bank holiday.
Thousands made their way to the beach over the sunny bank holiday. Picture: PA

The nice weather may not last long though, with thunderstorms and rain expected to creep in from the southwest of England and Wales.

A yellow weather warning was issued across those areas for Wednesday morning, with the potential thundery showers moving towards north Wales and the Midlands.

The third successive hottest day of the year comes after the tenth wettest May on record in the UK, which saw 70mm of rain fall in the first 17 days.

