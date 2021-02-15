UK weather: Temperatures to surge as cold snap comes to an end

Parts of the UK saw snow continue over the weekend. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Freezing rain, treacherous ice and 80mph gusts were seen over the weekend as the UK's cold snap continued - but milder weather is forecast from Monday.

Temperatures are expected to increase from Monday, with the mercury rising to 13C across England.

Over the weekend, strong winds hit parts of western Scotland and Northern Ireland's east coast and a yellow weather warning for ice was in place for most of Scotland, northern England and the Midlands.

However, the new week is expected to bring miler temperatures following a week of snow and ice from Storm Darcy.

Met Office forecaster Luke Miall said said the weather will be "quite wet and windy" for most of the week.

He said: "We will be hovering between 7C to 12C, I suspect, through Tuesday, Wednesday Thursday.

"Most of the snow will start melting early in the week, with the exception being Scotland because they have had so much of it."

The cold weather caused the fountains at Trafalgar Square to freeze over. Picture: PA

Over the weekend, daytime temperatures hovered around 2C in eastern areas, increasing to 11C in south-west England, and these are expected to increase further as the week goes on.

It comes as Nottinghamshire police said two 11-year-old girls escaped "unharmed but extremely cold" after being trapped in a frozen section of the River Trent over the weekend.

One of the girls had fallen into the ice, with the second stranded on an island in the middle of the river.

After seeing them, a passer-by called for help and a rescue mission was launched by police, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Nottinghamshire Police Chief Inspector Duncan Southall added: "The girls are extremely lucky to have been unharmed."Luckily a passer-by saw them in difficulty and called the emergency services.

"If it hadn't been for this person raising the alarm there could have been tragic consequences. It was getting dark at the time and was freezing cold. They are incredibly lucky this person saw them.

"I hope this serves as a stark reminder to others that it is not safe to play on the ice as it can easily crack and put people in great danger. Icy water can be incredibly dangerous."

INCIDENT: Two 11-year-old girls had a lucky escape after walking over a frozen part of the River Trent and becoming trapped. One of the girls fell through the ice into the freezing water before the alarm was raised by a passer-by.

Full story here https://t.co/zLKCZ14w21 pic.twitter.com/bTk3JI8ldK — Notts Police (@nottspolice) February 14, 2021

The coldest UK temperature for 65 years was recorded at Braemar in Aberdeenshire on Wednesday night, when the mercury dropped down to minus 23C.

A record low temperature for February was also recorded in England and Wales when temperatures in Ravensworth, North Yorkshire, dropped to minus 15.3C overnight on Thursday.

The chilly conditions froze Trafalgar Square's fountains and brought large amounts of snowfall to regions across the country.

In Derbyshire's High Peak area, the impressive Kinder Downfall also froze, turning the 98ft waterfall into a slippery climbing wall.

Public Health England (PHE) has extended its cold weather alert and has urged people to check on vulnerable relatives and neighbours.

Dr Owen Landeg, group leader for extreme events and health protection at PHE, said: "Cold weather can have a serious impact on health, particularly for older people and those with heart and lung problems, as it increases the risks of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections.

"Make a call, or socially-distanced doorstep visit if they live close by, to remind them to heat their home to at least 18C, 64.4F, and to keep up to date with the forecast.

"It's also helpful to check they have enough food and drinks and any medicines they need."