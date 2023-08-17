Met Office issues heat health alert ahead of 28C temperatures

A warning has been issued with temperatures of 28C forecast. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A hot weather alert has been issued for large parts of England with temperatures of up to 28C forecast for some parts of the country.

The Met Office and UK Health Security Agency have issued a yellow hot weather alert for the South and the Midlands. The alert says ‘minor impacts’ can be expected in health and social care settings and warns of indoor spaces becoming ‘very hot.’

The hot weather alert has been in place since midday yesterday until 9am on Saturday morning.

A yellow weather warning for strong winds has already been issued across north and western parts of Wales and the forecaster has not ruled out more warnings over the weekend. Thunderstorms are also possible in some areas.

The yellow alert for heat has been issued for large parts of southern England. Picture: UKHSA/Met Office

Met Office Meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: “There’s an area of low-pressure to the west. This will orientate with the high pressure and will waft in some warmer air from the south in the next few days.

“Another area of low-pressure heads towards the UK at the start of Friday. The instability in the atmosphere will create a line of showers or even some thunderstorms and there could be some heavy downpours moving through central parts of the UK, though there is some uncertainty on the distribution.

“Where we do get some breaks in the cloud on Friday, it will still be a fairly warm day, though temperatures won’t be exceptional, and it will feel quite humid because of this southerly airflow.”