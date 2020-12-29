UK weather: Cold snap could last ‘two weeks’ with more snow and lows of -10C

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and ice for much of England and Wales and parts of Scotland. Picture: @RomeotheRobin

By Joe Cook

The cold snap hitting the UK could last up to two weeks, with more snow and temperatures plunging to -10C, forecasters say.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and ice for much of England and Wales and parts of Scotland on Tuesday, after a day of heavy snowfall in some regions.

Sleet and snow is currently hitting parts of northern England and is forecast to spread south into Wales and the Midlands, the Met Office says.

Wintry showers could see up to 10cm of snow could fall over the Pennines and North York Moors, according to the weather warning.

The forecasters warn there are likely to be “icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths” with travel disruption to be expected.

Overnight temperatures on Tuesday night were forecast to fall “as low as -10°C in western Scotland where there is a covering of snow".

John Hammond, chief forecaster at WeatherTrending told LBC: “It is a long game, this cold is set to stay with us for, well I would say at least another two weeks.

“So with time the chances that those of us who haven’t seen snow yet will eventually see snow increases."

There were snowy scenes and dangerous road conditions in Malvern, Worcestershire. Picture: @RomeotheRobin

Drivers have been urged to stay off the roads with treacherous conditions including freezing fog and black ice.

Ben Sheridan, of the AA, said: "Thawing snow, rainfalls and freezing temperatures overnight lead to challenging driving conditions, with roads likely to be icy in the morning."

Police in West Yorkshire say they attended multiple car collisions on Tuesday morning "due to the heavy snow".

The Met Office yellow warning suggests that up to 5cm of snow could fall across parts of southern Wales, central and southern England, and there is a small chance of 10cm-15cm settling in a few places, most likely on high ground above 200 metres.

More wintry weather is expected on Wednesday and Thursday, with yellow warnings in place for southern England.

Red deer in the snow alongside the A82 in Glencoe, Scotland, on Sunday. Picture: PA

Much of northern England, Wales and Scotland already saw snow on Bank Holiday Monday.

Heavy snowfall prompted Gloucestershire Police to warn members of the public to take care and to "only go out if it is essential to do so".

The force tweeted: "Heavy snow is starting to fall in the rural parts of the county. This will cause delays on the roads."

In the West Midlands, Dudley Zoo said it would be closed on Monday due to the snow.