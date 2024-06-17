UK weather maps heat up as exact date 'North African plume' will see temperatures to hit 29C revealed

Weather maps are turning red as a wave of heat makes a beeline for the UK, with temperatures set to soar across the country. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

Weather maps are turning red as a wave of heat makes a beeline for the UK, with temperatures set to soar across the country.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Described as a 'North African plume', the influx of hot weather could see temperatures across the UK soar as high as 29C.

June has seen temperatures loiter in the blue, with the mercury barely reaching the mid-20s.

However, that's all about to change, as the plume of heat makes it's way across from the continent.

WXCharts map shows areas of the country experiencing soaring temperatures on June 26. Picture: WXMaps

As for when, the wave is expected to he UK shores before the end of the month.

Forecasters have warned the heatwave could hit the UK as soon as the tale end of June, peaking on June 29.

According to experts, the home counties - including Kent, Essex, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire, as well as Greater London, Surrey could see the thermostat rise to highs of around 28C.

Read more: 'We love you papa': George, Charlotte and Louis send Prince William Father's Day message in first social media post

Read more: Clashes erupt between football fans in Gelsenkirchen ahead of England's first Euro 2024 match against Serbia

While Manchester and Liverpool could expect to see temperatures hit 26C, areas including Newcastle are expected to peak at around 21 or 22 degrees.

Described as a 'North African plume', the influx of hot weather could see temperatures across the UK soar as high as 29C. Picture: Alamy

Forecaster Ian Simpson told The Mirror: "There is some chance of some of that North African and southern European heat making its way to the British Isles towards the end of June,

"Depending on whether the ridges of high pressure from the Azores align in such a way that we pull in hot air masses from the south and south-east, but this is not a certainty."

It follows the Met Office's predictions of a weekend washout, with torrential downpours hitting the country on June 15 and 16.

The 48-hour 'wall of rain' swept the UK over the weekend, with torrential downpours set to hit on Saturday and continue through to early next week.