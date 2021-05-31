UK weather: Bank Holiday Monday set to be hottest day of year so far

Crowds descended on Bournemouth Beach on Sunday, with the Met Office forecasting Bank Holiday Monday will be the hottest day so far this year. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

Bank Holiday Monday is set to be the hottest day of the year so far, according to Met Office weather forecasters, with thousands expected to descend on Britain's beaches and beer gardens.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all experienced their warmest day of the year so far on Sunday, with temperatures hitting 24.0C in the Scottish Highlands.

The warm weather is forecast to intensify on Bank Holiday Monday, exceeding the 24.5C reached during the March heatwave at Kew Gardens in London.

Beaches, parks and pub gardens are expected to be at their busiest so far this year, with the Met Office urging people to wear sun protection as "very high" UV levels are expected.

If you have outdoor plans this #BankHolidayMonday do remember your sun protection as there are very high #UV levels in places ☀️#Pollen levels are moderate across Northern Ireland, Wales and England 🌷🤧 pic.twitter.com/Mrx2MxklXP — Met Office (@metoffice) May 31, 2021

'Warmest day of the year so far'

Becky Mitchell, a meteorologist from the Met Office said: "We are expecting highs of 25C...so the warmest day of the year so far".

"The only exception is along the east coast - there is quite a lot of low cloud, mist and fog in east coastal areas and that will stay for the next few days , so highs of between 12C (53.6F) and 16C (60.8F) there - quite a lot lower than elsewhere.

"That could go up to 27C (80.6F) in one or two spots by Wednesday, that is pretty warm for the time of year but not record breaking and not exceptional."

A Met Office spokesperson added:"Keep covered and wear a hat and sunglasses, spend time in the shade and use a high factor sun cream with good UVA protection to protect yourself."

Any mist first thing on #BankHolidayMonday morning will quickly retreat back to the east coast, leaving blue skies and strong #sunshine 🌥️🌤️☀️ pic.twitter.com/jT54dmm8Ey — Met Office (@metoffice) May 30, 2021

'Unicorns are not suited to our coastal environment'

Research by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution suggests this summer could be the busiest ever on UK beaches, with 30 million Brits planning on heading to the coast as Covid restrictions ease and people choose not to holiday abroad.

Paul Glatzel, who volunteers at Poole Lifeboat Station, told LBC: "Obviously last year was enormously busy and this year is really going to be the same."

"We're looking forward to bank holiday weekend on the south coast with obviously some really great looking weather and obviously we are expecting many, many people to head down to the Poole, Bournemouth area."

But he warned: "Inflatables such as unicorns and lilos are really not suited to our coastal environment. Look out for yourself and look out for others."

The RNLI has warned people not to take inflatables out to sea. Picture: PA

Pub gardens are expected to be packed as those off work on Bank Holiday Monday enjoy the warm weather. Picture: PA

The sun is set to continue on Tuesday and Wednesday for most of the UK, but thunderstorms and showers will also move up the country from the southwest on Wednesday, forecasters say.

The welcome heatwave follows the fourth-wettest May on record, with an average of 199mm falling across the country.

The average temperature across March, April and May has been just 6.8C, one degree lower than normally expected.