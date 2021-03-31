UK could see hottest March day on record today as Hancock warns ‘don’t blow it’

31 March 2021, 08:08 | Updated: 31 March 2021, 08:16

Crowds of people gathered on Primrose Hill in London to enjoy the mini-heatwave on Tuesday, with more high temperatures forecast.
Crowds of people gathered on Primrose Hill in London to enjoy the mini-heatwave on Tuesday, with more high temperatures forecast. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

The mini-heatwave is set to continue in the UK today, with forecasters predicting temperatures could near the hottest ever recorded in March, potentially surpassing the 25.6C recorded in 1968.

Brits flocked to beaches and parks on Tuesday, as warm weather coincided with the easing of rules on socialising outside.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that while people enjoy the sun, they need to be careful not to "blow it" at this stage of the coronavirus pandemic.

The mercury peaked at 24.5C (76.1F) at Kew Gardens in west London on Tuesday, with St James's Park in the centre of the capital also hitting highs of 24.3C (75.7F).

The figure is the hottest ever March temperature since the all-time record of 25.6C (78F) was set in 1968, at Mepal in Cambridgeshire.

Read more: Final day of shielding for for almost 4 million people in England and Wales

Read more: Half of UK population now has Covid-19 antibodies

Many enjoyed the warm spring weather on Brighton beach on Tuesday.
Many enjoyed the warm spring weather on Brighton beach on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

However, forecasters predict temperatures on Wednesday will be even warmer than the previous day, with the Met Office suggesting the mercury will "get close to this all time March record" and that it is a "possibility" the record could be broken.

Met Office forecaster Alex Burkill said the temperatures are "exceptionally high for the time of year", adding he expects Wednesday to be a "touch" warmer than Tuesday.

"Whether it will beat the 25.6C, I'm not so sure. It's on a knife edge. It's not out of the question, but I'm not expecting it to. It's a possibility," he added.

However, England and Wales are expected to see another day of warm dry weather on Wednesday, it will be cloudier with potential rain across Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Read more: Protestors gather in Bristol for another Kill the Bill demonstration

But while many were seen enjoying the weather on Tuesday, Matt Hancock has urged people to do so safely, after a number of incidents of crowds gathering.

The Health Secretary tweeted: "Let's enjoy the sun but let's do it safely. We have come so far, don't blow it now."

Nottingham Council banned drinking alcohol in parks on Tuesday after footage emerged of a large crowd of students brawling and ignoring social distancing rules.

Pictures taken on Tuesday afternoon show police officers seizing alcohol from people sitting in the sunshine, while council officers have been checking bags at park entrances.

Read more: Crowd of students defies rule of six in Nottingham park before ‘brawl’ breaks out

Meanwhile, armed officers descended on Woodhouse Moor in Hyde Park, Leeds, at around 8pm, after reports of someone with a knife. There were no reports of injuries or arrests.

A police helicopter was also called in later in the evening, with videos posted online showing the park strewn with rubbish on Wednesday morning.

Police attended similar reports at a packed Primrose Hill in north London, with videos posted on social media appearing to show a man charing into crowds brandishing what appears to be a knife.

Police were called to reports of a "man armed with knife behaving erratically" as hundreds gathered at Primrose Hill on Tuesday evening.
Police were called to reports of a "man armed with knife behaving erratically" as hundreds gathered at Primrose Hill on Tuesday evening. Picture: PA
Others enjoyed a more socially distanced afternoon at St James' Park.
Others enjoyed a more socially distanced afternoon at St James' Park. Picture: PA

The Metropolitan Police said they conducted a search of the area but found no trace of the man.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A protester with a Black Lives Matter banner has climbed a crane in Canning Town.

Canning Town: Protester scales London crane and unfurls Black Lives Matter banner
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not marry in secret before the royal wedding, the Archbishop of Canterbury has said.

Harry and Meghan did not marry three days before wedding, Archbishop of Canterbury reveals
Virus outbreak in Japan

Japanese government calls for further probe into Covid-19 origins
AstraZeneca jab

Germany to restrict AstraZeneca use in under-60s amid blood clots fear
Firefighter Genevieve Hansen testifies at the George Floyd murder trial on Tuesday

Firefighter ‘blocked from helping George Floyd’ set to return to witness stand
People during a protest march organised by Black Lives Matter from the US Embassy towards Parliament square last July

UK 'a model' for diversity and not institutionally racist, landmark report finds

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale challenged this caller

'That is just a lie' - Iain Dale challenges this Covid sceptic caller
The HM Inspector was speaking to LBC's Eddie Mair

Police showed 'restraint and professionalism' at Sarah Everard vigil, watchdog tells LBC
One of the organisers of the Reclaim These Streets campaign has criticised the Met Police's handing of the Sarah Everard vigil

Reclaim These Streets organiser criticises Met over Sarah Everard vigil policing
Rape occurs when abnormal behaviours are culturally normalised, warns Everyone's Invited founder

'Rape is the consequence of a culture where sexist behaviours are normalised'
David Lammy caller: Racism is a 'greater risk' for black people than Covid

David Lammy caller: 'Racism is a greater risk for black people than Covid'
Celebrities and politicans share support for David Lammy after viral call

David Lammy: Celebrities and politicians share support after viral call

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London