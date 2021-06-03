UK weather: 'Near miss' on official heatwave, says Met Office

Crowds filled the streets to enjoy the sun on the hottest day of the year. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

The UK is unlikely to get an official heatwave despite several days of warm temperatures, the Met Office has said.

A heatwave is defined as having "three consecutive days meeting certain temperature thresholds". The thresholds depend on areas in the UK but are usually between 25C and 28C.

Although temperatures have remained above 20C, the criteria is unlikely to be met heading into the rest of the week.

This comes after the UK recorded the hottest day of the year on Wednesday, for the third successive day.

Temperatures peaked at 28.3C in Northolt, London, in the afternoon, taking the record from the day before when it reached 26.1C in Cardiff.

Thursday morning's forecast:



Rather cloudy ☁️ in the west with a few spots of showery rain 🌧️, mainly for Northern Ireland, northwest England & southwest Scotland.



Mr Keates said: "My suspicion is that a handful of places will come close to meeting the thresholds but not many will tick the box for a heatwave.

"I think it's going to be a bit of a near miss for most places.

"It's been a lovely warm spell but if we're using the strict criteria we use to measure it then I don't think anywhere is going to quite get it this time."

He added: "Nonetheless we're going to see several very warm days up and down the country which will be welcome for a lot of people after what has been a pretty cool, damp, disappointing May."

May was one of the wettest on record and showers returned once again across the southwest of England and south Wales during Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Keates said that more heavy rain could be expected late on Thursday and overnight on Friday.