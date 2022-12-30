Brits set for New Year's washout as American 'bomb cyclone' hits UK

30 December 2022, 09:59

Britain is set to be battered by snow and heavy rain
Britain is set to be battered by snow and heavy rain. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Will Taylor

Britain is set to be battered by snow and heavy rain due to knock-on effects from the “bomb cyclone” in the US that could lead to a New Year’s washout.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

America has endured one of its worst snow storms, with temperatures plunging below -30C in some places and while snow buried communities and clogged up the roads. 

That had affected the jet stream, and the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice in northern Scotland, and an amber warning for rain for the south of Scotland. 

The weather service said flooding in that part – around the Dumfries area – would likely affect homes, cause road closures and delays to public transport, and cut off communities. Fast flowing and deep floods could cause a danger to life.

The warning was due to last until midday.

Read more: Dozens killed as 'blizzard of the century' strikes the US

Read more: Unions can't keep striking 'because they're burning through cash'

A yellow warning for rain has been issued for much of the rest of Scotland and Northern Ireland. 

Meteorologist Simon Partridge said the bad weather was caused by the bomb cyclone on the other side of the Atlantic. 

"The UK weather is going to remain unsettled with further spells of wet and windy weather due to the strengthening of the jet stream because of the weather in the US,” he said. 

"The effect it's having on the UK is nowhere near as dramatic because that system has brought up a lot of cold air further south, across the US.” 

That could leave the UK with wet and windy weather for up to 10 days – meaning Britain faces the possibility of celebrating the New Year under miserable conditions. 

In the US, at least 60 people died during the freezing and blizzard-like conditions. 

Harrowing stories include a woman who died after her car got stuck on the way home from work. 

Some motorists had to ditch their vehicles to seek shelter after the weather proved impossible to overcome.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

South Korea UFO Scare

South Korea’s unannounced rocket launch causes UFO scare

Bolivia Opposition Leader

Bolivia judge orders opposition head to be remanded in custody

Andrew Tate has broken his silence after being arrested.

Andrew Tate breaks silence after arrest in Romania and bizarre spat with Greta Thunberg

Russia China Putin

Putin and Xi hold talks as Russia fires another Ukraine barrage

Trump Taxes

Trump’s tax returns to be released on Friday after long fight

Spain China Virus Outbreak

Spain to require Covid-19 tests for passengers from China

The biggest stories of 2022

The biggest stories of 2022: Three PMs, two monarchs and a war that plunged the world into chaos

Cody Fisher was killed on Boxing Day

Birmingham nightclub where footballer Cody Fisher was stabbed to death has licence suspended

Two people arrested in connection with the Christmas Eve shooting of Elle Edwards have been released from the custody of detectives investigating her murder

'The most beautiful and bright star': Elle Edwards' family shares touching tribute as police urge people to come forward

Virus Outbreak Japan

Japan tests all China arrivals for Covid amid surging cases

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information following a fatal collision on Christmas Day in Edgware.

Pictured: Woman, 22, killed in Christmas Day crash after car flees police stop

Pele

‘Greatest of all time’: Pele as described by his peers

Iran Protests

Iran holds military drill near strategic Strait of Hormuz

US China Military

US says Chinese fighter jet could have caused air collision

Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar court again finds ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of corruption

Japan Obit Isozaki

Pritzker-winning Japanese architect Arata Isozaki dies aged 91

Latest News

See more Latest News

Unions are burning through cash, ministers have claimed.

Unions can't keep striking 'because they're burning through cash'

Cambodia Hotel Fire

More victims recovered from Cambodia hotel casino blaze

Officials warned the NHS faces one of the toughest winters in its history

Critical incidents declared at NHS hospital and ambulance trusts across England amid record A&E demand
Andrew Tate is a self-styled misogynist

Greta Thunberg mocks Andrew Tate following his arrest in Romania

Legendary players, entertainers, and politicians have paid their respects to Pelé who died today aged 82, as his daughter shared a moving final photograph with him.

Tributes pour in for Pelé as daughter shares touching final photo with football legend

Vivienne Westwood died surrounded by her family

Fashion designer and punk movement leader Vivienne Westwood dies aged 81

Buffalo weather

Buffalo roads reopen as search for storm victims continues

Russia Ukraine War

Russia hits key infrastructure with missiles across Ukraine

Ben Wallace had claimed the government was reviewing China Covid cases

Testing arrivals from China: government 'unhelpful' as LBC reveals 'no' specific review

Nurses and other workers staging industrial action seeking inflation-busting pay rises will have to compromise, the head of the Trades Union Congress has admitted.

Nurses will have to compromise on pay-rise demands, union boss admits

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Assisted dying campaigner says Parliament and religion are holding back its legalisation

Parliament and religion are holding back assisted dying legalisation, according to campaigner
Vivienne Westwood

'Vivienne Westwood was a walking piece of art', Andrew Castle tells Fashion Journalist Melanie Rickey
‘Just an amazing player’: Harry Redknapp pays tribute to ‘main man’ Pelé

Harry Redknapp pays tribute to ‘main man’ Pelé

James O'Brien Christmas

Best of 2022: James O'Brien says that his 'job is harder than manual labour'

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller 'will never vote for the Tories again'

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller 'will never vote for the Tories again'

Covid UK China travel

'They've been on house arrest for 3 years': Caller demands compassion for travellers from China
UK should ‘return to free movement’ to help fill NHS vacancies says locum GP

UK should ‘return to free movement’ to help fill NHS vacancies says GP

Victim of fraud says there was no 'closure' from his experience

Fraud victim tells LBC he has had no 'closure' since the incident

Home Office migration issues

Foreign graduate doctors fear strike action due to UK's immigration issues

Iain Dale Best of 2022

Best of 2022: Jeremy Corbyn should 'take a lot of the blame' for Boris Johnson's conduct, says caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit