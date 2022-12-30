Brits set for New Year's washout as American 'bomb cyclone' hits UK

By Will Taylor

Britain is set to be battered by snow and heavy rain due to knock-on effects from the “bomb cyclone” in the US that could lead to a New Year’s washout.

America has endured one of its worst snow storms, with temperatures plunging below -30C in some places and while snow buried communities and clogged up the roads.

That had affected the jet stream, and the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice in northern Scotland, and an amber warning for rain for the south of Scotland.

The weather service said flooding in that part – around the Dumfries area – would likely affect homes, cause road closures and delays to public transport, and cut off communities. Fast flowing and deep floods could cause a danger to life.

The warning was due to last until midday.

Some very wet and windy weather will continue to sweep northeast across the UK on Friday morning, with some heavy snow across parts of the north

A yellow warning for rain has been issued for much of the rest of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Meteorologist Simon Partridge said the bad weather was caused by the bomb cyclone on the other side of the Atlantic.

"The UK weather is going to remain unsettled with further spells of wet and windy weather due to the strengthening of the jet stream because of the weather in the US,” he said.

"The effect it's having on the UK is nowhere near as dramatic because that system has brought up a lot of cold air further south, across the US.”

That could leave the UK with wet and windy weather for up to 10 days – meaning Britain faces the possibility of celebrating the New Year under miserable conditions.

In the US, at least 60 people died during the freezing and blizzard-like conditions.

Harrowing stories include a woman who died after her car got stuck on the way home from work.

Some motorists had to ditch their vehicles to seek shelter after the weather proved impossible to overcome.