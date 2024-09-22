'Megastorm' warning as UK set to be hit with six weeks of rain in 12 hours, with cars left stranded as roads flood

A 'megastorm' is lashing the UK this weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Parts of the UK are set to be hit with six weeks of rainfall in 12 hours today, as a huge storm lashes the country, bringing the summer to an end.

A 200-mile-wide storm is set to cover much of the country for the whole day on Sunday, with 45 flood warnings and alerts in place.

Up to three inches of rain could fall in some parts of the country, according to forecasters.

It comes after thunder and lightning, hail and rain struck various parts of the country on Saturday, including Luton, Bedfordshire, St Albans in Hertfordshire, and Cornwall, with heavy downpours in London, Wales and Birmingham.

The autumn equinox takes place on Sunday, which marks the end of summer and the start of autumn.

A vehicle stuck in floodwater in Godalming in Surrey. Credit: james jagger/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Vehicles stranded in flood water on Aldridge Road in Perry Bar, Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

Vsitors to Dudley Zoo and Castle on Saturday are shocked by the sudden thunder and lightning storms. Picture: Alamy

A weather warning for rain has come into force lasting all of Sunday for Wales and central south-west England, and another on Monday, stretching to cover areas further east and further north.

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said: "With Sunday marking the autumnal equinox summer has now officially come to an end, and it ended with a bang for some of us.

James Tarkowski of Everton reacts as the rain continues to pour during the Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Everton FC on Saturday. Picture: Getty

"We've seen some very heavy showers and thunderstorms spreading their way in across southern areas of England, into parts of Wales as well during the course of today.

"This evening, those will continue to rumble their way on a bit, spreading again into parts of Midlands, Wales, then maybe just clipping the far south of Northern Ireland as well.

"Into the early hours of tomorrow morning we'll also see our next batch of thundery rain moving its way into southern areas of England as well."

Flamingoes at Dudley Zoo during the rain this weekend. Picture: Alamy

He continued: "We do then have a rain warning in force throughout Sunday for this band of rain that's going to be moving across Wales, central southern areas of England.

"Some very heavy pulses are possible with some surface water issues, travel disruption, so it is worth taking care if you are out and about or travelling during the day."