Brits to be hit with 80mph wind and torrential rain this weekend as Met Office issues warnings for 5 straight days

By Alice Padgett

Brits are set to be hit with heavy rain and winds of up to 80mph over the next few days, with the Met Office issuing a series of warnings.

A warning has been issued for all of England, Wales, Northern Ireland for heavy rain and wind from 3pm on Friday until 6am on Sunday.

A yellow warning is in place for north west Scotland, advising high winds from 4pm Wednesday to Thursday morning, before spreading to Northern Ireland and across northern England from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

People are being advised of a "danger to life" from flying debris as well as from large waves at the coast.

The Met Office is also warning of possible delays to road, rail and ferry travel during the poor weather.

The advisory states: "The low may bring a period of strong winds to much of the warning area, with some heavy rain likely to the north and west of the low centre, and some hill snow in the north (above about 200 metres).

"Winds may quite widely gust to around 40-50mph inland but locally could gust in excess of 60mph, whilst around coasts, winds may gust to 60-70mph, perhaps locally nearer 80mph."

The Met Office advises people to take steps to protect their property from heavy winds and says: "Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them.

"Items include bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds and fences."

It warned people to be aware of large waves as they can sweep you off your feat and out to sea.