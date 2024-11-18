Brits brace for 'disruptive snow' as 'Arctic blast' sweeps UK and cold health alerts begin

An Arctic blast is set to sweep the UK. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Emma Soteriou

Brits are bracing for 'disruptive snow' as an 'Arctic blast' sweeps the UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Up to 20cm of snow is set to hit parts of the UK, with several yellow weather warnings having been issued ahead of this week.

It will be the country's "first taste of winter", the Met Office said, with Brits warned to get their "woolly jumpers at the ready".

On Monday, a warning comes into force at 7pm and is in place until 10am on Tuesday - covering areas in the East Midlands, Yorkshire, Wales and the north of England overnight.

There is a chance of power cuts, disruption to road and public transport and the risk of injury from slipping on ice, the weather service said.

An earlier warning was put in place from 4pm on Sunday to 11am on Monday in the north of Scotland.

It comes as a cold weather alert from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also begun, covering most of England.

Read more: Met Office issues snow and ice warnings as first 'Arctic blast' of winter set to hit parts of the UK from this afternoon

Read more: 'Arctic blast' to hit Britain as snow to bring the beginning of winter

Here's the latest 4cast with Monday's weather details ☔☁️🌬️🌡️ pic.twitter.com/adcPjQOyWi — Met Office (@metoffice) November 17, 2024

Tom Morgan, Met Office meteorologist, said: "We could see some disruptive snow in the Pennine regions, in particular, the Peak District as well, especially Monday night, but we could well see some impacts lasting on until Tuesday morning's rush hour.

"Even down to lower levels, we could well see some snow as well, so quite a bit of disruption possible by Tuesday morning, and then the week ahead is likely to stay cold nationwide, a windy day on Tuesday, and then winter showers through the week ahead."

Mr Morgan said that despite a "mild" start to the month, the cold conditions are more typical of "mid-winter to late-winter".

"What we can say is that it's going to be very cold for the for the time of year, there will be widespread overnight frosts, and a few locations where there's snow on the ground," he continued.

A chilly and perhaps icy start to Monday in Scotland with frequent sleet and snow showers in the far north ❄️



Drier across Northern Ireland, parts of North Wales and northern England with sunny spells ☀️



Cloudy and damp in the southern England with outbreaks of heavy rain 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/WETSUaG5py — Met Office (@metoffice) November 17, 2024

In southern England, a typical maximum temperature for this time of year is 11C, but daytime highs for the week ahead are forecast to be around 5C, while some parts of Scotland will reach "only just above freezing".

Mr Morgan said the public can best prepare for the wintry weather by checking their cars are suitable for icy and potentially snowy conditions and to take extra supplies including food, blankets and a fully-charged mobile phone with them on journeys.

He added that there was "likely" to be changes to the weather warnings in the coming days, and that "winter flurries" could be seen in the south of England later in the week.

Despite the cold conditions, the "whole of the UK" will enjoy more sunshine this week.

"There'll be some snow showers in the peripheries of the UK, particularly northern Scotland, and down the east and the west coast, but if you live inland and you live in the south, there'll be lots of sparkly blue skies on the most days through Tuesday to Friday," Mr Morgan said.