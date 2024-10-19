'Danger to life' warning as Storm Ashley forms 'weather bomb' with 80mph winds and heavy rain set to strike

19 October 2024, 11:24

The Met Office has issued Storm Ashley with a 'danger to life' weather warning
The Met Office has issued Storm Ashley with a 'danger to life' weather warning. Picture: Met Office/Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Storm Ashley is forecast to batter the UK with strong winds and heavy rain – as the Met Office announces a ‘danger to life’ weather warning.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The storm is set to hit Northern Ireland, Scotland, some parts of Wales, and northern England.

The Met Office issued a severe weather warning about the storm, stating: "Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties."

Storm Ashely, which marks the first named storm of the season, follows an unusually warm weather week in October where some parts of the UK experienced 20C heat.

The north-west of Scotland has been issued with an amber weather warning, which is from 9am on Sunday until midnight.

The whole of Scotland and Northern Ireland, as well as some parts of north-west England and Wales, have also been issued with a yellow warning. This alert will be between 3am and midnight.

Read more: Exact date Storm Ashley set to batter UK as severe weather warning issued ahead of winds of up to 80mph

Read more: Fears of Storm Babet repeat as six million British homes branded flood risk

Storm Ashley may be a 'threat to life'
Storm Ashley may be a 'threat to life'. Picture: Alamy

Tony Wisson, Met Office Deputy Chief Metereologist, said: “Storm Ashley will bring strong winds for most of the UK on Sunday before it clears on Monday, with a chance of some disruption across parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Northwest England and West Wales.

“A period of especially strong winds are expected on Sunday afternoon and evening in western Scotland, where gusts could potentially reach 70-80mph in exposed areas and an Amber warning for winds has been issued here.

"More generally 50-60 mph are possible in some inland areas in other parts of the warning area, especially Northern Ireland and western Scotland, and perhaps up to 60-70 mph along exposed coasts and hills. 

"These strong winds in conjunction with high spring tides, may cause some disruption."

As these regions brace for strong gusts of up to 80mph, power cuts are also a likely byproduct of Storm Ashley, potentially impacting mobile phone coverage.

There is also a likelihood of damage to buildings, including roof tiles.

Travel is also set to be heavily impacted by the strong blows, according to Ashleigh Robson, Head of Transport Resilience at Transport Scotland: “Storm Ashley is set to bring widespread disruption for travel on Sunday and into Monday.

"Passengers should certainly check with their operator, and with some families off enjoying the October school holidays, we would advise them to play close attention to any cross-border travel updates too.

“The Multi Agency Response Team will be in position to take decisions, oversee the network, and advise the public and update Ministers over the weekend as the storm sweeps into parts of Scotland.

“The strong winds may cause particular difficulties for HGVs and we would urge drivers to take note of the conditions, debris on the roads and trees falling onto some roads is a strong possibility. The forecasted rain will make visibility difficult when driving and could result in some localised flooding."

Some regions of the UK have been issued with a yellow weather warning
Some regions of the UK have been issued with a yellow weather warning. Picture: Met Office

Ferry services, rail services, and flights are also likely to be disrupted.

Storm Ashley may eventually ease as it travels to the east on Monday, with ‘sunny spells’ and ‘scattered showers’ to follow.

The next week may be ‘unsettled’, with some parts of the UK experiencing extended periods of rainfall.

The formation of Storm Ashley is likely to have begun on Friday night off the coast of Canada.

On Friday evening, Aidan McGivern, Met Office meteorologist, said: "At the time of recording, Storm Ashley is on the other side of the Atlantic and a relatively shallow area of low pressure.

"It deepens rapidly as it gets picked up by the jet stream during Saturday and ends up as a particularly deep area of low pressure, with a widespread swathe of gales and wind gusts in excess of 60mph for many western and northern parts of the country."

He added that gusts will strengthen in the early hours of Sunday, while rain is forecast to sweep across the west of the UK and Northern Ireland.

Storm Ashley may be a 'threat to life'
Storm Ashley may be a 'threat to life'. Picture: Alamy

Winds of 50 to 60mph and rain are likely to hit western regions of the UK, with coastal areas likely to be most affected.

However, northern and western regions of the UK are set to be the worst hit areas, with a chance of 70mph to 80mph gales.

Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan, Police Scotland's head of road policing, said: “The amber warning for high winds means a strong likelihood of disruption and, as such, motorists are advised to plan ahead and avoid unnecessary travel

“If you are travelling, make sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel and is completely roadworthy. Ensure your mobile phone is fully charged and take additional clothing and water with you.

“Please do not ignore any road signage advising of changes to speed or closures to routes.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Liam Payne's sister has paid tribute

'I'm sorry I couldn't save you': Liam Payne's sister shares heartbreaking tribute to her 'best friend'

Netanyahu's home has been targeted in a drone strike

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's home targeted in drone strike from Lebanon

Liam Payne's father has flown to Buenos Aires to bring his son's body home

Liam Payne's heartbroken father reads tributes left by fans as he visits hotel where star fell to his death

The Israeli military says its operation in Jabalia is intended to stop Hamas fighters regrouping

At least 33 people killed in Israeli strike on Gaza refugee camp - including women and children

The NHS is expected to be handed billions of pounds in the Budget.

Chancellor set to invest billions in NHS as part of 'biggest reform since 1948' in upcoming Budget

Liam Payne's father has flown to Buenos Aires to bring his son's body home

Liam Payne's father flies to Buenos Aires to bring body of former One Direction star home to UK

Guy Pratt

Pink Floyd bassist says filming concerts on your phone is 'selfish' and 'ruins experience for everyone'

Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves could freeze income tax thresholds for longer - a so-called 'stealth tax'

Labour 'to extend tax threshold freeze', dragging 1m people into higher rates in bid to plug funding gap

People lay flowers at the scene where a heavily pregnant woman and her baby have died following a collision with an unmarked police car.

'That's my wife': Husband's horror as pregnant woman and unborn baby die after crash with unmarked police car

Daniel Khalife was arrested after trying to escape from prison

Pictured: Moment ex-soldier Daniel Khalife accused of spying for Iran caught by police after escaping prison

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shake hands before their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China.

David Lammy promises 'pragmatic' cooperation and raises human rights concerns on visit to China

Cheryl has paid tribute to Liam Payne

Cheryl's grief: Star mourns ex-partner Liam Payne as she says death of her son's father is 'earth-shattering'

Former Fulham Ladies captain Ronnie Gibbons alleges she was 'groped' by Mohamed Al Fayed - as four ex-players allege abuse

Former Fulham Ladies captain Ronnie Gibbons alleges she was 'groped' by Mohamed Al Fayed

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy has paid tribute to him

'Liam, my angel': Liam Payne's girlfriend's tragic farewell to One Direction star as she says 'I'll love you forever'

Former detective Andrew Talbot will be sentenced next month

Drug addict ex-police detective jailed for stealing 4kg of cocaine from work before selling it on the streets

Exclusive
Noland Arbaugh

'Elon Musk gave me a Neuralink brain implant - it's given me hope for the future again,' quadriplegic man tells LBC

Latest News

See more Latest News

James Blunt won't be forced to change name to Blunty McBluntface after album fails to reach number one

James Blunt won't be forced to change name to Blunty McBluntface after album fails to reach number one
One Direction: This Is Us 3D - World Premiere - Inside Arrivals

'I feel empty': Simon Cowell shares emotional tribute to One Direction star Liam Payne

The boy was rescued after hours at sea

Miracle as teen kayaker rescued clinging onto boat, 10 hours after getting separated from his school group
So-called XL Bully cats have made their way to the US and UK

Animal experts issue warning over rise of 'XL Bully' cats

Factory worker who yelled 'gas' and 'synagogue of Satan' at Jewish family jailed for public order and terror offences

Factory worker who yelled 'gas' and 'synagogue of Satan' at Jewish family at car boot sale jailed for inciting racial hatred
Mohamed Noor Iidow, 35 has been found guilty of rape and manslaughter.

Man found guilty of raping and killing vulnerable NHS worker in London park

Hamas has confirmed the death of its leader, Yahya Sinwar, who planned the October 7th attacks on Israel

Hamas confirms death of Yahya Sinwar but says killing of leader will only serve to 'strengthen them'
Aladdin pantomime in Cheltenham

Aladdin panto faces backlash over 'innuendo' trigger warning - a year after vegan song banned over 'bullying' complaint
Sara Sharif suffered more than 70 injuries before her death.

Sara Sharif’s extensive injuries likened to a ‘car crash victim’ - as tragic details of youngster's abuse emerge
Liam Payne falls to death in Argentina

'Shaken' eye-witness recalls meeting Liam in final hours before tragic fall as she reveals star's 'erratic' behaviour

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The King and Queen have arrived in Sydney for the start of their historic visit to Australia.

King Charles and Camilla touch down in Australia for first overseas tour since becoming monarch
King Charles and Camilla set to arrive in Australia for first overseas tour since becoming monarch.

King Charles and Camilla set to arrive in Australia for first overseas tour since becoming monarch
Harry and Meghan are returning to Europe

Harry and Meghan 'buy holiday home in Europe' after being forced to give up Frogmore Cottage in UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News