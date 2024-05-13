Exact date ‘Saharan blast’ to hit UK as maps show nation is set to enjoy more sunny weather

13 May 2024, 16:05 | Updated: 13 May 2024, 16:52

Warm weather is set to make a comeback in the UK later this month.
Warm weather is set to make a comeback in the UK later this month. Picture: Alamy/WXCharts

By Jenny Medlicott

Warmer temperatures are set to make a return after the UK recorded its hottest day of the year so far over the weekend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The UK is set to 'sizzle' once again this month after the nation finally saw the arrival of warmer weather with temperatures as high as 26.5C in a mini-heatwave last week.

But while much of the nation enjoyed the end to weeks of grey skies and rain, the mini-heatwave was shortlived.

Temperatures have remained reasonably warm today, sitting at around 17C, but are expected to fall as low as 11C in northern England later this week.

However, it’s not all bad news for those disappointed by the heat's departure, as new weather maps show it’s set to make a comeback this month.

According to maps from WX Charts, a warm spell is set to return on Thursday May 23 - with temperatures reaching the low-to-mid 20s.

The Midlands and North East of England could experience these temperatures, with London and Yorkshire forecast to see highs of 22C, the Express reports.

And the sun is expected to last into the following weekend, thanks to the warm weather blowing in from North Africa.

Read more: Met Office issues 'danger to life' warning as thunderstorms to strike UK

Read more: Exact date UK will be hotter than Spain as temperatures set to soar to 26C

Weather maps show the arrival of a 'Saharan blast of hot air' later this month.
Weather maps show the arrival of a 'Saharan blast of hot air' later this month. Picture: WXCharts

What does the Met Office say?

A long range forecast for May 18 - 27 says: “Changeable with showers developing by day across the UK through the end of the week and over the weekend. The heaviest showers and greatest risk of thunderstorms across southern parts.

“Temperatures generally around or just a little above average, though with winds tending to be light, still feeling warm in sunnier areas. Over the weekend there are signs that showers may start to ease across the north with drier, more settled conditions probably becoming established for a time here.

“Confidence lowers into the following week with signals mixed. On balance a continuation of the showers in the south seems most likely, with the north continuing to see the best of any drier weather. Temperatures probably remaining a little above average.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sunday service for Swifties sees priest target new wave of young churchgoers

Sunday service for Swifties sees priest 'blown away' as chart hits entice new wave of young churchgoers

APTOPIX Israel Memorial Day

Profound sadness and anger grip Israel on Memorial Day

Trump Hush Money

Star witness Michael Cohen gives evidence in Donald Trump’s hush money trial

Rebbeca Joynes is on trial accused of six counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child

Teacher accused of ‘sex with students’ denies ‘powerful sexual attraction to boys aged 15’ as she begins evidence

Dublin ‘portal’ to New York turned off after Irish pranksters hold aloft images of burning Twin Towers

Dublin ‘portal’ to New York turned off after Irish pranksters hold aloft images of burning Twin Towers

Israel Palestinians

Misery deepens in Rafah as Israeli troops press forward with operation

Joost Klein of the Netherlands at the dress rehearsal for the final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden

Dutch artist expelled from Eurovision likely to face charges, say Swedish police

Johanita Dogbey was killed during the attack.

Man who murdered woman in random slashing spree in London faces life behind bars

Rescue workers help Liudmila Kalashnik, 88, after evacuation from Vovchansk, Ukraine

Only few hundred residents remain in Ukrainian border town amid Russian assault

Rescue workers search the site of a building collapse in George, South Africa

Rescue effort boosted as survivor found after South Africa building collapse

Two watches belonging to Michael Schumacher on display during a preview at Christie’s in Geneva, Switzerland

Eight watches owned by Michael Schumacher up for auction

King Charles reveals side-effect of ongoing treatment in emotional chat with cancer sufferer

King Charles reveals side-effect of ongoing treatment in emotional chat with cancer sufferer

King Charles says William is a "very good pilot indeed" as he makes him chief of Harry's old regiment in snub to son

King Charles says William is a 'very good pilot indeed' as he makes him chief of Harry's old regiment in snub to son

File image of mother breastfeeding her newborn baby in hospital

Mothers left covered in blood for hours and told to 'stop stressing', report into 'shockingly poor' maternity care finds

An Emirates Airbus A380 jumbo jet lands at Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Emirates sees £3.7bn profit in 2023 as airline takes flight after pandemic

Angela Merkel

German ex-leader Angela Merkel’s memoirs to be published in November

Latest News

See more Latest News

People walk with their belongings to the evacuation point in front of a building that was damaged by a Russian airstrike in Vilcha, near Vovchansk, Ukraine

Zelensky says army locked in ‘fierce’ border battles amid Russian assault

Michael Cohen

Trump trial arrives at pivotal moment as Michael Cohen poised to give evidence

Rishi Sunak said "the next few years will be some of the most dangerous yet most transformational our country has ever known"

Sunak warns of 'dangerous years' ahead and says he can keep British families 'secure' in pre-election pitch to voters
Archie Norman said police aren't interested in stopping shop theft

'We have to accept police aren't interested': M&S boss says company spends 'a lot of money' to stop shoplifting itself
People examine the damage at an area badly affected by a flash flood in Tanah Datar, West Sumatra, Indonesia

More than 40 dead after flash floods on Indonesia’s Sumatra Island

Rebbeca Joynes is on trial accused of six counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child.

Maths teacher Rebecca Joynes, 30, who ‘had sex with two students’ arrives at court arm-in-arm with her father
US secretary of state Antony Blinken

Blinken gives some of strongest US public criticism of Israel’s conduct in Gaza

Vicken Yegparian, vice president of numismatics, Stack’s Bowers Galleries, holds a golden coin once belonging to the collection of Danish king, Frederik VII, now part of LE Bruun’s collection, in Zeal

Vast coin collection of Danish magnate going on sale a century after his death

A new report will recommend a new category for proscribing protest groups.

Just Stop Oil should be treated like terrorist organisations, government-commissioned report says
Mount Ibu spews volcanic materials into the air during an eruption in West Halmahera, Indonesia

Indonesia’s Mount Ibu erupts

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle has revealed how much she loves being a mum

'I love being a mum': Meghan says she has fulfilled a 'dream' of becoming a parent

King Charles is understood to have offered Harry a royal residence for his trip to the UK

King Charles 'offered Harry royal residence' for his UK visit but he 'turned it down' following snub
Prince Harry photobombed Meghan's selfie as they visited a school in Nigeria.

Duchess of selfies: Meghan tells children "I believe in you" as she is photobombed by Harry on Nigerian tour

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit