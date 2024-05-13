Exact date ‘Saharan blast’ to hit UK as maps show nation is set to enjoy more sunny weather

Warm weather is set to make a comeback in the UK later this month. Picture: Alamy/WXCharts

By Jenny Medlicott

Warmer temperatures are set to make a return after the UK recorded its hottest day of the year so far over the weekend.

The UK is set to 'sizzle' once again this month after the nation finally saw the arrival of warmer weather with temperatures as high as 26.5C in a mini-heatwave last week.

But while much of the nation enjoyed the end to weeks of grey skies and rain, the mini-heatwave was shortlived.

Temperatures have remained reasonably warm today, sitting at around 17C, but are expected to fall as low as 11C in northern England later this week.

However, it’s not all bad news for those disappointed by the heat's departure, as new weather maps show it’s set to make a comeback this month.

According to maps from WX Charts, a warm spell is set to return on Thursday May 23 - with temperatures reaching the low-to-mid 20s.

The Midlands and North East of England could experience these temperatures, with London and Yorkshire forecast to see highs of 22C, the Express reports.

And the sun is expected to last into the following weekend, thanks to the warm weather blowing in from North Africa.

Weather maps show the arrival of a 'Saharan blast of hot air' later this month. Picture: WXCharts

What does the Met Office say?

A long range forecast for May 18 - 27 says: “Changeable with showers developing by day across the UK through the end of the week and over the weekend. The heaviest showers and greatest risk of thunderstorms across southern parts.

“Temperatures generally around or just a little above average, though with winds tending to be light, still feeling warm in sunnier areas. Over the weekend there are signs that showers may start to ease across the north with drier, more settled conditions probably becoming established for a time here.

“Confidence lowers into the following week with signals mixed. On balance a continuation of the showers in the south seems most likely, with the north continuing to see the best of any drier weather. Temperatures probably remaining a little above average.”