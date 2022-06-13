Mini-heatwave to hit UK with temperatures reaching 33C

13 June 2022

Temperatures will soar above 30C this week
Temperatures will soar above 30C this week. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Temperatures are set to soar above 30C this week as Brits bask in the year's "first spell of hot weather".

The mercury will climb as the week progresses and could reach 33C in some areas by Friday, with thunderstorms possible over the weekend.

This would make it the hottest day of the year so far, eclipsing the 27.5C set in mid-May at Heathrow.

Parts of the UK could be hotter than Barcelona, Athens and Istanbul.

The week begins with dry weather and sunny spells for much of England and Wales, with temperatures peaking at about 21C on Monday and 25C on Tuesday.

There will be cloudier conditions in Scotland and Northern Ireland with a chance of rain, especially in the North West.

It will become increasingly warm for the rest of the week as high pressure builds in the south, peaking at 27C on Wednesday and Thursday and possibly 33C on Friday.

In the North West there will continue to be cloud, rain and breezy conditions.

Met Office Deputy chief meteorologist Dan Rudman, said: "Temperatures will rise through the week, becoming well above-average by day by Friday when many parts of the southern half of the UK are likely to reach 30C or even 33C in isolated spots.

"This is the first spell of hot weather this year and it is still unusual for temperature to exceed these values in June.

"Many areas will also see some warm nights with temperatures expected to be in the mid to high teens overnight."

However, thunderstorms could arrive by Saturday afternoon.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell warned people need "to take sensible precautions in the sunshine".

He added: "Very high UV levels are expected in the South, meaning people should really avoid being in the sun during the midday hours.

"Wearing sunglasses, a shirt, a hat and sunscreen are essential to protect the eyes and skin, and drinking lots of water is important - long exposure to the sun can be dangerous.

"People should avoid overdoing it. We all love the sunny weather, but being sensible can help you avoid a nasty sunburn."

Those with hayfever have been advised to be wary of very high pollen levels, while people are also urged to check in on elderly relatives.

The Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK) issued a plea to those looking to cool off in water, urging people to understand the dangers of drowning.

Lee Heard, of RLSS UK, said: "Ahead of the expected 30C temperatures in the coming week and with June, July, and August proving to be the months with the most fatalities, it is vitally important that everyone has an understanding of water safety, especially during the summer months.

"We have seen a rise in the number of drownings over the last few years, with peaks during the summer."

