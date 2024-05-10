UK to be hotter than Portugal this weekend as temperatures set to soar - before thunderstorms sweep country

10 May 2024, 20:10

Temperatures are set to soar this weekend before thunderstorms sweep the country.
Temperatures are set to soar this weekend before thunderstorms sweep the country. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Temperatures are set to soar as high as 27C in parts of the UK this weekend - but thunderstorms are expected to follow closely behind.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The south of England will see temperatures peak at 25C on Friday, and could soar as high as 27C on Saturday, the Met Office forecasts.

Comparatively, Portugal's Lisbon is forecast to see peak temperatures of 24C on Saturday.

Scotland and Northern Ireland are also expected to enjoy some of the sunshine, with Glasgow set to see 22C on Saturday.

The influx of warmer weather has been attributed to a block of high pressure that has been over the UK most of the week.

But while many have been enjoying the seasonal weather after weeks of rain and grey skies, the warmer temperatures have brought with it higher levels of pollen and even wildfire warnings.

Fire services in Dorset and Wiltshire, Hampshire and the Isle of Weight all issued warnings for this weekend.

But the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms for large parts of the UK towards the end of the weekend, as “thundery breakdowns” are forecast to roll in on Sunday.

The yellow warning comes into force at 12pm on Sunday, lasting until 10pm the same day.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms could cause travel disruptions and potential flooding to properties.

Thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of the UK on Sunday.
Thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of the UK on Sunday. Picture: Met Office

Read more: Exact date UK will be hotter than Spain as temperatures set to soar to 26C

Read more: Exact date UK will be hotter than Corfu as mini-heatwave to see temperatures soar - becoming 'hottest day of the year'

The forecaster said: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds."

Deputy chief meteorologist Tony Wisson previously said: "Many places will start fine and warm on Sunday, though it is likely to become cloudier from the west or South West during the day. This will be accompanied by scattered showers, which could be heavy with thunder.

"On Monday we're likely to see more widespread and longer-lived spells of rain, some of which will be heavy and thundery. This will also lead to a much cooler feel to the day."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Andrew Tate arrives at the Bucharest Tribunal in Romania on Wednesday

Romanian court extends geographical restrictions against Andrew Tate

Former US president Donald Trump, with lawyer Todd Blanche, right, arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York

Hush money trial judge directs Michael Cohen to keep quiet about Donald Trump

A solar flare, as seen in the bright flash in the lower right, captured by Nasa’s Solar Dynamics Observatory on May 9

Solar storm could disrupt communications and produce northern lights in US

Interior of the chamber of the UN General Assembly at United Nations headquarters in New York

UN General Assembly approves resolution granting Palestine new rights

Russia Traffic Accident

Seven dead after bus plunges from bridge in St Petersburg

The Dutch entry for Eurovision is under investigation following an 'incident'.

Dutch Eurovision act Joost Klein won't appear in jury performance amid investigation following 'incident'

Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd

Bumble founder explains how AI will help couples meet on dating app as women no longer make first move

The protesters at the Tesla factory

Hundreds of protesters clash with riot police as they try to storm Tesla factory over environmental concerns

Rebecca Joynes, 30, is on trial accused of six counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child, including two while being a person in a position of trust

Boy ‘called teacher, 30, a nonce and weirdo when he tried to end 18-month relationship’

Police carry an activist from a blockade at the access road to Neuhardenberg airfield in Germany

Police prevent environmental activists from storming Tesla factory in Germany

Spain's Balearic Islands are cracking down on street drinking and tightening rules on party boats.

Tourists visiting Spanish islands face fines of up to €1500 under toughened-up law to curb boozy holidays

Home Secretary James Cleverly (L) joins LBC's Tom Swarbrick (inset)

James Cleverly slams ‘comic’ Labour plan to scrap Rwanda scheme just as ‘deterrent starts to work’

Nigeria Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan champion Invictus Games and mental health in Nigeria

Exclusive
Dublin migrant encampment

Migrant smuggled himself direct from France to Dublin for fear of being sent to Rwanda if he went to UK

Police were called to a report of a child being injured by a family dog.

Girl, 6, rushed to hospital with head injuries after being ‘mauled’ by family dog

Lee Byer (left) stabbed Thomas O'Halloran (right) in the neck and chest in a "senseless" killing

Knifeman who killed 87-year-old grandfather in 'motiveless' stabbing attack detained in hospital indefinitely

Latest News

See more Latest News

The bus crashed off a bridge in St Petersburg

Bus crashes off bridge into river in Russia after exhausted driver works 20 hour shift, with seven people killed
Mohammad Ghayalini is pushing for a boycott of Eurovision

British Palestinian who fled Gaza but lost 200 friends and family calls for Eurovision boycott because of Israel singer
South Africa Building Collapse

Hopes fade for dozens of workers missing after South Africa building collapse

The Dutch entry for Eurovision has been suspended and is under investigation following an 'incident'.

Dutch Eurovision act under investigation and suspended from rehearsals following 'incident'
Trump Hush Money

Trump’s hush money trial resumes in New York

Piran Ditta Khan (l) found guilty of the murder of PC Sharon Beshenivsky in 2005

Armed robber, 75, who murdered PC Sharon Beshenivsky to die in jail after evading justice for nearly 20 years
Rebecca Joynes, 30, is on trial accused of six counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child, including two while being a person in a position of trust

Teacher 'sent schoolboy underwear snap' before having sex with him 'at least 30 times' and falling pregnant
Cars for sale outside a Honda dealership with large Honda logo on signage.

Japanese carmaker Honda reports booming profit

India Politician Bail

Top Indian opposition leader bailed by Supreme Court ahead of election

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine says Russia has launched assault to breach defences in Kharkiv

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry photobombed Meghan's selfie as they visited a school in Nigeria.

Duchess of selfies: Meghan tells children "I believe in you" as she is photobombed by Harry on Nigerian tour
King Charles joked he was glad to be 'out my cage' at his first military engagement since his cancer diagnosis.

Smiling King Charles says he’s glad to be 'out my cage’ as he attends first militarySmiling King Charles says he’s glad to be 'out my cage’ as he attends first military engagement since cancer diagnosis
King Charles and Prince William attended royal engagements on Thursday after Harry's stop in the UK.

King Charles and Prince William turn out for royal engagements after neither met with Prince Harry on brief trip to UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit