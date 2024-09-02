Thunderstorm warning extended across most of UK as up to three inches of rain set to fall

Thunderstorms are set to sweep the UK. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Emma Soteriou

The Met Office has extended its thunderstorm warning to cover most of the UK, with torrential downpours set to be unleashed.

The yellow weather warning, which is in place until midnight, covers most of England, Wales and Scotland.

Between 30 and 40mm of rain could fall in an hour widely, and in local areas between 60 and 80mm of rain could be seen, potentially sparking flash flooding, the Met Office said.

There is also a chance of lightning strikes causing damage to buildings as well as power cuts.

Eastern Scotland is set to be worst hit on Monday afternoon before the stormy conditions move further south to parts of Wales and the West Midlands.

Marco Petagna, senior operational meteorologist, said the thunderstorms are due to "low pressure sitting over the UK".

He said: "There's a risk of heavy showers which could be thundery in places, especially central and eastern parts of the UK."

On Sunday, up to 25mm of rain fell in an hour in parts of Dorset, while temperatures reached 30C in the south east.

On Monday the temperatures are still set to reach 25C, again in the south east, and it will feel colder towards the north and west, Mr Petagna said.

Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to see lighter and more scattered showers and sunshine.

However, from Thursday onwards, thunderstorms are again expected in the south.