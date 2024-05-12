Met Office issues 'danger to life' warning as thunderstorms to strike UK

Thunderstorms are set to hit today. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

Thunderstorms are due to hit large parts of the UK, with a warning that flooding in some areas might cause a "danger to life".

The Met Office has issued several yellow weather alerts across the country, as Britain's warm spell is set to come to an abrupt end.

From midday on Sunday, western and central Northern Ireland will be the first to be hit, with Derry, Omagh, Enniskillen, Newry among the places warned that heavy showers and thunderstorms might lead to difficult driving conditions, power cuts and flooding.

From 1pm, thunderstorms will hit parts of Wales and western and central England.

The Met Office has warned: "Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

"Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life."

Then from 2pm, the storms will hit Scotland. The yellow weather alert extends from southern Scotland up to the Central Belt as well as the Highlands and Islands.

The Met Office has warned Scots: "There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life."

In Northern Ireland, heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to come to an end around 7pm, and at 11pm in England and Wales.

However, in Scotland, the bad weather is set to carry on until 3am on Monday.

Spells of rain, heaviest across eastern areas, will push northeast across much of Northern Ireland on Monday, clearing Tuesday morning.

Saturday was confirmed to be the hottest day of the year and temperatures on Sunday are set to reach 25C (77F) again in areas of southern and central England, with humid conditions.

For England, Herstmonceux West End in East Sussex saw the highest temperature at 25.9C, while Cassley in the Scottish Highlands hit 25.7C.

Wales also saw 25.1C in Gogerddan, and Northern Ireland recorded 23.8C in Magilligan.