Thunderstorms to sweep UK as weather warning issued ahead of scorching weekend

16 August 2023, 22:17

Thunderstorms are expected ahead of the weekend
Thunderstorms are expected ahead of the weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Thunderstorms are set to sweep the UK ahead of the return of scorching temperatures over the weekend.

Thunderstorms are expected to hit on Friday into the early hours of Saturday and sweep across the country.

A yellow weather warning for wind has also been issued for west Wales on Friday with winds between 45 and 55mph expected between midnight and 6pm, the Met Office said.

But the rest of the weekend will see a mixture of sunshine and showers, with temperatures set to reach the high 20s in some areas.

A yellow heat-health alert from the UK Health Security Agency is already in place until Saturday at 9am covering the East Midlands, West Midlands, South East, South West, East of England and London, which means minor impacts are likely across the health and social care sector.

Next week, temperatures are forecast to be in the late 20s, with a low chance of hitting the 30s, with showers in the north-west of the UK and sunnier weather in the south-east.

Dan Stroud, meteorologist for the Met Office, said: "On Thursday it will be fine, dry and settled, temperatures reaching into the high 20s.

"Turning increasingly humid overnight from Thursday into Friday, so an uncomfortable night for some.

"On Friday lower pressure will move in bringing heavy showers and potentially thundery showers, then it will sweep right the way across the whole country until the early hours of Saturday morning.

"Once we get those storms out of the way, it looks as if it's going to be quietening down, sunshine and showers over the weekend and temperatures in mid 20s, scraping into high 20s in some spots.

"There are signals for higher pressure building in the early part of next week in the south, how far north it will go is debatable.

"It's going to remain generally changeable, temperatures will be creeping up, most likely late 20s, with an outside chance of early 30s and showers in the north-west of the UK.

"In the later part of next week, showers will continue in the north-west, the south-east is more likely to see dry conditions and temperatures in the high 20s.

"It will be generally above average temperature for the time of year as we move towards the closing days of the month, but there are signals that it will become more unsettled as we head into the first week of September."

