Torrential showers set to continue after month's worth of rain in 24 hours leaves homes flooded and cars stranded

By Christian Oliver

Heavy showers across the UK are set to continue after more than a month’s worth of rain fell within 24 hours over the weekend, leaving cars stranded and homes underwater.

The weekend saw devastating flash flooding - falling heaviest in Northamptonshire, Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire - leaving roads entirely submerged, causing widespread travel disruption, and damage to properties.

The Met Office warned that northeast of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland will initially face the wettest conditions on Tuesday, bringing up to 40mm of rain. Showers will also continue across the rest of England and Wales, but will not be as heavy as the rain across the weekend.

But conditions will worsen again on Thursday as "heavy and persistent" showers fall across the country.

The southeast of England will likely see "slow-moving thundery downpours", similar to the torrential conditions seen over the weekend, the Met Office said.

The forecaster is also warning that temperatures are set to plummet by the end of the week as wintery conditions fast approach.

A vehicle is submerged in flood water on the A421 in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire. Picture: Alamy

The open boot of a car is visible above the water in Marston Moretaine. Picture: Alamy

It comes as the Environment Agency said at least 45 properties have flooded across Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Kent and the Home Counties. Some 17 flood warnings were issued for England.

Bedfordshire Police said it had closed off part of Dunstable High Street due to “substantial flooding”, with footage shared on social media showing cars battling high water around the Saracen’s Head pub.

Some schools in Bedfordshire have also closed due to the torrent of showers leaving stagnant weather.

The Overground and some Tube lines in London have been partly suspended. The District Line is not running between Turnham Green and Richmond, while the Piccadilly and Metropolitan lines are suspended between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge.

People look at flood water on the A421 in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire. Picture: Alamy

Cars drive through heavy rain in Chippenham as torrential showers make their way across southern England. Picture: Alamy

There is no Overground service between South Acton and Richmond, and there are also severe delays on the Bakerloo line, and on the Metropolitan line between Rayners Lane and Harrow-on-the-Hill.

London Fire Brigade said its 999 control officers have taken around 350 calls to flooding across the capital. Firefighters have attended incidents in areas such as Ruislip, Uxbridge, Wimbledon and Carshalton.

The service said these included rescuing people trapped in cars, assisting people from their homes and responding to flooding in underground stations, roadways, residences and commercial properties.

AFC Wimbledon and Newcastle’s Carabao Cup third-round meeting on Tuesday has been called off due to “extensive overnight flooding” at the Cherry Red Records Stadium. The Dons’ stadium, which also appears to have a sinkhole in the pitch, is now closed as a result, with a rescheduled date for the tie yet to be confirmed.

A man walks his dog on a flooded road in Willersley village, Gloucestershire. Picture: Alamy

Rain warnings were in place all weekend with a fresh yellow alert coming into effect at midnight to last all of Monday, covering parts of Wales, much of the south of England, the Midlands and into north-west England and Yorkshire.

An amber warning came into force at 5am and will last until 11.59pm. This includes Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire and Buckinghamshire.

Some affected areas will see 60-80mm of rain through Monday – while a few places could see in excess of 120mm, the Met Office said.

Forecasters also said there may be more warnings in the week ahead.

Amid the rain on Sunday, dozens of people rushed to a Bedfordshire farm to save animals after it was hit by flooding with some wading into chest-height water to drag sheep to safety.

Joanna Johnson started to break down in tears as she told the PA news agency how 50 neighbours turned up at Moreteyne’s Retreat in Marston Moretaine at 8pm on Sunday in response to an emergency WhatsApp message she had sent.

The 54-year-old said her miniature ponies had to swim out of the flood water and the sheep were dragged through to safety.

Members of the community and emergency services were helping at the farm until about 4am, building temporary pens for some of the animals by the roadside and finding short-term places for the others, including a school playground for two ponies.

A taxi splashes through a waterlogged Euston Road as flood warnings are issued in England and Wales amidst heavy rain. Picture: Alamy

Ms Johnson said parts of the farm had flooded in January this year but this time the whole farm was underwater.

She said: “We’ve spent the last five years building the place up, we opened it up for free for the villagers after Covid, we were hoping to do that more often as there’s so many families that can’t afford to go to a farm.

“We flooded in January this year and the fire brigade got all the animals out, they were here for 12 hours.

“Yesterday it was like a river coming off the A421 and then the pond burst and within 15 minutes the entire farm was under water.

“I put a message out online and the villagers flocked here so fast.

“The miniature ponies had to swim out. The only way we could save the sheep was to pull them out the water. I felt so helpless."