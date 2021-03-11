UK weather: Warning of winds up to 70mph and heavy rain

Waves crash the strand at Tramore in County Waterford on the South East coast of Ireland in high winds yesterday. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

A yellow weather warning for rain and high winds is in place for all of England and Wales.

Winds are expected to reach up to 70 miles per hour in coastal areas and high ground.

The RNLI says people should be careful if they are going to exposed cliffs, seafronts or piers.

The Met Office has warned of the possibility of some short term loss of power and other services, delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport and some bus and train services being affected, with journeys taking longer.

The warning is in place until 3 o'clock this afternoon.

Gareth Morrison, head of the RNLI's water safety, said: "Whether you are running, walking or cycling at the coast, please be extra responsible and avoid taking unnecessary risks or entering the water.

"In particular, we ask people to stay well back from stormy, wintry seas and cliff edges, check tide times before you go, take a phone with you and call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard if you or someone else are in trouble."