Hot weather warnings upgraded as Brits prepare for a warmer weekend than Ibiza before thunderstorms hit

Both high temperatures and thunderstorms are expected over the weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A weather warning has been put in place for the weekend as temperatures are set to soar higher than Ibiza.

Parts of the country are forecast to be hotter than Marbella, Ibiza and Tenerife in the coming days as a "plume of warm air" moves in from the south, with temperatures likely to reach highs of 28C.

Despite many places remaining largely dry, thunderstorms with heavy rain and hail are also expected to develop in some areas, the Met Office said.

A yellow weather warning was put in place on Thursday for thunderstorms, covering Wales and south and western England, between 2pm and 9pm on Saturday.

The weekend's high temperatures are expected to be the reason behind the showers - some of which becoming "torrential and thundery" - with more than 30-40mm potentially falling within an hour.

What does the weather have in store this weekend?



Meanwhile, the UK Health Security Agency has issued an amber heat health alert across five regions:

West Midlands

East Midlands

East of England

South East

South West

It means the impact of the heat is "likely to be felt across the whole health service... and the wider population, not just the most vulnerable".

A yellow alert was also issued in the North East, North West and Yorkshire and Humber regions of England.

Oliver Clayden, from the Met Office, said there could be some travel disruption as a result of the extreme weather conditions.

"After a prolonged dry spell there is a chance of surface water flooding," he said.

"There could be some surface water issues that could cause travel disruptions as well as the high gusts across parts of the country."

Mr Clayden added: "This is going to be the warmest weekend of the year, which is to be expected as we go into summer.

"This weekend will also see hail mixed in with strong gusts of wind and rain hit parts of the country."