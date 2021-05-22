UK weather: Wet weather eases on first weekend of lockdown easing

22 May 2021, 08:39

Wet weather will be easing for the first weekend of lockdown relaxations
Wet weather will be easing for the first weekend of lockdown relaxations. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Slighter brighter weather is on its way for the first weekend of lockdown easing after a week of rain and storms across the UK.

The Met Office has predicted some respite from heavy downpours and gale-force winds on Saturday, though temperatures are still set to be low for the time of year.

Heavy rain in the South West - which could see new rainfall records set for May in Devon and Wales - will be replaced by lighter, patchier showers on Saturday with longer dry spells.

Read more: Whipsnade Zoo staff euthanise two brown bears after they escape their enclosure

Daytime temperatures are predicted to be in the mid-single figures for much of the UK over the first weekend that people in England have been able to meet in larger groups outside, and outdoor events resumed.

Some northern regions in Scotland could also see frost on Saturday and Sunday morning.

Forecasters have said northern Scotland and Northern Ireland are likely to see the best of the sunshine on Sunday.

Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said more settled springtime weather is predicted for the following week.

She added: "We're pointing towards seeing things settling down from the middle of next week onwards, particularly in the south.

Heavy rain in the South West - which could see new rainfall records set for May in Devon and Wales - will be replaced by lighter, patchier showers on Saturday with longer dry spells
Heavy rain in the South West - which could see new rainfall records set for May in Devon and Wales - will be replaced by lighter, patchier showers on Saturday with longer dry spells. Picture: PA

"There is a good deal of uncertainty in the forecast, but we're hoping by the end of May we will have much drier and settled weather across the UK."

She said the long-term forecast suggests June will be much drier than May.

"The most likely scenario at the moment is looking like predominantly dry weather, at quite a contrast to what we've seen with the wet weather in May, so that would be an improvement," she added.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Zhurong rover

China’s Mars rover touches ground on red planet

Surge testing is being deployed in Harrow, Ealing, Hillingdon and Brent after confirmed cases of the Indian variant were found

Surge testing in new London areas after Indian variant found

Construction work

US infrastructure deal in doubt after Republican rejection

Khadga Prasad Oli

Nepal’s president dissolves parliament and announces fresh elections
From midnight on Sunday, May 23, people travelling to Germany from Great Britain and Northern Ireland may only enter the country if they are a German citizen or resident

Brits banned from Germany over Covid-19 variant concerns

China Earthquake

China rocked by two separate earthquakes

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty's take on if Princess Diana BBC interview should be aired again

Shelagh Fogarty's take on if Princess Diana's BBC interview should be aired again
'Don't throw the baby out with the bathwater' over BBC, caller tells James O'Brien

'Don't throw baby out with the bathwater' over BBC, caller tells James O'Brien
Idea of Keir Starmer as a great Remainer 'laughable' says Alastair Campbell

Alastair Campbell: Idea of Keir Starmer as a great Remainer 'laughable'
Nick was speaking after the case against the 77-year-old fell apart

Nick Ferrari calls for more accountability in criminal justice system
Nick Ferrari blasted the broadcaster

'I've never seen anything like it': Nick Ferrari blasts BBC over Diana interview
Shelagh Fogarty hears harrowing story of man whose wife was diagnosed with Alzheimer's

Shelagh Fogarty hears harrowing story of man whose wife has Alzheimer's

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London