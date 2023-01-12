Pubs flood and sewage runs in the streets as York is hit with torrential rain

Areas in York and Wales have faced severe flooding. Picture: Camilla Simpson/Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Pubs have been left deep under water and sewage has filled streets after York was hit with heavy rain.

The River Ouse broke its banks by the early hours of Thursday, leading to flash flooding on roads in areas including Hawes.

Ahead of the downpour, the Environment Agency issued flood warnings for the river, which runs through the centre of York.

Locals were warned to ‘act now’ with flooding expected in riverside properties as well as at Naburn Lock, St George's Field and Queen's Staith.

By the time the warning was issued, buildings close to the area had already been swamped, with pubs among those worse affected.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Wind across Northern Ireland, plus northwest Wales and England



Thursday 1500 – Friday 0300



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/JtaVnXkthu — Met Office (@metoffice) January 12, 2023

Roads, footpaths and cycleways were also under water, with North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service receiving calls from motorists stranded in floodwaters after driving past road closed signs.

Raw sewage leaked through drains and into a York street too.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: "We understand sewer escapes such as this are unpleasant and we will be sending teams to the area to conduct a clean-up, as well as to investigate and resolve the cause of the escape."

Roads were closed off due to flooding. Picture: North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

Meanwhile, in Wales, roads were submerged and people urged not to drive amid the wet conditions.

Natural Resources Wales issued over 20 flood warnings for along parts of The River Severn, River Vyrnwy and River Teme, and 43 flood alerts, as of Thursday morning.

Rhondda Cynon Taf council urged people to only drive if "absolutely necessary" due to the hazardous driving conditions.

The River Taff burst its banks in Cardiff's Bute Park while continual heavy rainfall and strong winds also caused disruption on public transport.

The Met Office previously issued a yellow weather warning for rain until 5pm on Thursday across much of South West England, Wales, Herefordshire and Shropshire.

It said some higher ground areas may get 70-90 mm or more of rain, and that downpours could flood properties and cause power cuts.

🌧️ With the wet weather set to continue, our 5-day #flood risk map gives an early indication of flood risk from the sea, rivers & surface water.



When the flood risk is low or higher, we monitor the situation and issue flood warnings to those at risk.

👉🏻 https://t.co/ByRGq9mncs pic.twitter.com/weHSHqF19o — Cyfoeth Naturiol Cymru | Natural Resources Wales (@NatResWales) January 12, 2023

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: "With all that wet weather coming in, there are concerns, particularly for those areas that have already seen so much rain across western England and Wales.

"The wettest weather is likely to see 60-80 mm falling across the Brecon Beacons and Exmoor."