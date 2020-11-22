UK wide agreement reached on relaxing restrictions over Christmas

22 November 2020, 16:12 | Updated: 22 November 2020, 16:44

Several families could be allowed to join a bubble and to mix between December 22 and 28, reports say.
By Joe Cook

The government have announced they have reached an agreement with the devolved nations for households to meet with others over Christmas, allowing families to meet during the holiday.

Michael Gove held meetings with the leaders of the devolved administrations yesterday, where they all “endorsed a shared objective of facilitating some limited additional household bubbling for a small number of days”.

However, with coronavirus cases still widespread across the four nations, they warned "this will not be a normal festive period and the risks of transmission remain very real".

In a statement from the Cabinet Office, the leaders "emphasised that the public will be advised to remain cautious, and that wherever possible people should avoid travelling and minimise social contact".

The exact arrangements, including relating to travel, will be concluded this week and will be “subject to agreement by each administration”.

Several families could be allowed to join a bubble and to mix between December 22 and 28, reports say.

Addressing the coronavirus briefing on Friday, Mr Hancock said it would be a "boost" for the UK if a "safe, careful and sensible" set of plans could be agreed between the devolved nations.

He said: "Over Christmas I know how important it is that we have a system in place, a set of rules that both keeps people safe but also allows people to see their loved ones."

However, public health experts have warned that a relaxation of restrictions over Christmas could lead to a harsher restrictions in the new year.

Earlier this week Public Health England said Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) guidance had suggested each day of greater freedom could require five days of tighter measures.

But deputy chief medical officer for England Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, who also appeared at the briefing, said there is "no magic number" about how many days any easing of the rules might cost.

Professor Devi Sridhar, Chair of Global Public Health at Edinburgh University Medical School, told LBC News "people should be cautious, regardless of what the government says".

She added: "People really need to think about how they actually want to take the precautions to make sure they are not spreading the virus either at their home or as guests at other people's homes."

"We know from already seeing this in Canada and what probably is going to happen in the United States with Thanksgiving, that the virus will transmit in these settings and we should be expecting to see a rise in cases a week or two later."

More to follow.

