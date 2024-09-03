UK will not impose a full scale arms embargo on Israel says Defence Secretary following suspension of export licenses

3 September 2024, 08:13 | Updated: 3 September 2024, 09:14

Healey on arms/ceasefire

By Danielle de Wolfe

The UK will not impose a full scale arms embargo on Israel, Labour's Defence Secretary has told LBC, following plans to halt a number of arms and military export licences to the country.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Defence Secretary John Healey labelled the phone call that took place with his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, an "unwelcome" one for the nation.

The announcement comes after Foreign Secretary David Lammy confirmed the suspension of 30 out of 350 arms and military export licenses to Israel on Tuesday.

As the conflict in Gaza continues, with Mr Healey highlighted the "clear risk" that continuing the 30 exports licenses "could be in breach of international law".

The defence secretary told LBC that Israel's security won't be affected by the UK suspending the licenses.

It follows the news that Israel was reportedly 'furious' after the UK announced the plans, warning of the "signal it sends to the world".

London, UK. 8th Aug, 2024. Ministers and officials at the Cabinet Office, 70 Whitehall, London UK Credit John Healey, Defense Secretary, Credit: Ian Davidson/Alamy Live News
London, UK. 8th Aug, 2024. Ministers and officials at the Cabinet Office, 70 Whitehall, London UK Credit John Healey, Defense Secretary, Credit: Ian Davidson/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Asked why he had chosen the 30 specific licenses, Mr Healey told LBC: "there is a risk that there may be a breach with these specific, particular components".

He added that the UK had a "duty to follow the rule of law".

Read more: Israel 'furious' after UK suspends arms export licences as it warns of 'problematic' message it sends to the world

Read more: Ministers urged to bring in pay-per-mile driving tax to avoid 'black hole' from lost fuel duty revenue

The Defence Secretary when onto explain that the the remaining 320 licenses can build "a range of equipment that may be used for defensive purposes".

"The most important thing that we’re working to push for peace - an immediate ceasefire," Healey said.

But Israel is said to be both "disappointed" and "furious" about the decision.

Defence minister Yoav Gallant said he was "deeply disheartened" by what he described as "sanctions placed by the UK Government on export licenses to Israel's defence establishment".

Foreign minister Israel Katz said the move sent a “very problematic” message to Hamas and Iran.

Tel Aviv, Israel. 11th Apr, 2023. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks in a press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, on April 10, 2023.
Tel Aviv, Israel. 11th Apr, 2023. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks in a press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, on April 10, 2023. Picture: Alamy

Highlighting that this isn't the first time such measures have been put in place by the UK government, Mr Healey said: "This has been done before - both by Margaret Thatcher and Gordon Brown".

He added that "Israel has right to self-defence", adding that the suspension of the 30 licenses "will not have a material impact on Israel’s security".

Mr Healey added the goal UK's goal was “setting up a path for longterm peace”, despite labelling the license revoke an “unprecedented step”.

The announcement comes as former Defence Secretary Grant Shapps told LBC's Andrew Marr that the suspension was akin to "student politics".

However, some MPs on the left of Labour and some charity leaders, called for ministers to go further.

Grant Shapps reacts to David Lammy's partial arms ban on Israel

Mr Shapps told LBC on Monday that the suspension was a "gut punch" and amounted to "punishing" Israel for being attacked by Hamas.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the war in Gaza that followed the October 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas.But Mr Shapps said the decision was "a very retrograde step".

"This is not some sort of student politics now, where you carry out student bans on different things, this is now geopolitics," he said.

"This is about making sure that when a terrorist group attacks a democratic nation, the answer isn't to start punishing the democratic nation for that attack.”

Mr Lammy said that the suspension of some arms exports "not a determination of innocence or guilt".

He told MPs: "Throughout my life, I have been a friend of Israel. A liberal, progressive Zionist who believes in Israel as a democratic state and a homeland for the Jewish people, which has both the right to exist and defend itself.

"But I believe also that Israel will only exist in safety and security if there is a two-state solution that guarantees the rights of all Israeli citizens and their Palestinian neighbours, who have their own inalienable right to self determination and security.

"As concern that the horrifying scenes in Gaza has risen, many in this House, as well as esteemed lawyers and international organisations have raised British arms export licensing to Israel," Mr Lammy said.

"After raising my own concerns from opposition, on taking office, I immediately sought to update the review, and on my first appearance as Foreign secretary in this House, I committed to sharing the review's conclusions."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

James Darren Obituary

Gidget actor James Darren dies aged 88 after six-decade career

A truck with people on board drives through a flooded street

Tropical storm leaves at least 14 dead in the Philippines

Fox appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Monday

Sam Fox breaks silence after court appearance over drunken incident on BA flight

Two men walk in front of a guard of honour of men wearing red and blue uniforms

Vladimir Putin visits Mongolia in defiance of international arrest warrant

Murder probe launched after boy, 13, stabbed to death at home in 'absolutely tragic' attack - as well wishers laid flowers

Two teens charged with murder after boy, 13, stabbed to death at home in Oldbury

Opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez leads a demonstration

Arrest warrant issued for Venezuela’s opposition presidential candidate

Israel is 'furious' after the UK announced plans to suspend around 30 arms export licences

Israel 'furious' after UK suspends arms export licences as it warns of 'problematic' message it sends to the world

Dame Esther Rantzen

'Give us the ­confidence of a good death': Dame Esther Rantzen calls on MPs to allow assisted dying vote

Rachel Reeves has been urged to bring in a pay per mile driving tax

Ministers urged to bring in pay-per-mile driving tax to avoid 'black hole' from lost fuel duty revenue

London, UK. 15th Sep, 2023. Youths steal phone in Bond Street. Credit: Guy Bell/Alamy Live News

200 snatch thefts a day in UK as crimes soar by 150% in a year

An electric BMW vehicle gets its batteries charged

Petrol cars 'rationed' to meet climate change targets

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference in Jerusalem

Netanyahu pushes back against new pressure over Gaza and hostages

Grant Shapps has condemned the move to suspend some arms exports to Israel

UK to halt some arms sales to Israel as former Defence Secretary Grant Shapps brands decision 'student politics'

Mike Lynch

HP to pursue Mike Lynch's estate in £3bn damages claim

Stormclouds over West Pier in Brighton, England

UK experiences coolest summer since 2015 as thunderstorm warning issued

Kyle Walker arriving at the Central Family Court in London

Lauryn Goodman admits she has 'no regrets' over Kyle Walker affair

Latest News

See more Latest News

Grant Shapps has condemned the move to suspend some arms exports to Israel

'Student politics': Former Defence Secretary Grant Shapps slams government for suspending arms sales to Israel
Tom Swarbrick speak to Jonathan Dekel-Chen

Israeli hostage's father tells LBC Benjamin Netanyahu must 'negotiate with Satan' to bring hostages home
People in Tel Aviv, Israel, block a road as they protest, calling for a deal for the immediate release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by Hamas

Strike disrupts Israel while Biden says Netanyahu not doing enough to reach deal

Brazilian Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexandre de Moraes

Brazilian Supreme Court panel upholds judge’s decision to block X nationwide

Kemi Badenoch Launches Bid To Be Next Conservative Party Leader

Kemi Badenoch says Conservatives 'talked right but governed left' as she launches leadership bid
The UK will suspend some arms exports to Israel, David Lammy has said

UK to suspend some arms sales to Israel as exports 'risk breaching international law', Foreign Secretary says
James Cleverly

James Cleverly pledges to bring back Rwanda scheme as he launches bid to become Conservative leader
Firefighters extinguish a fire after a rocket hit a building of a higher education institution in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv

Russia fires missiles at Kyiv as children return to school

Dominique P is accused of drugging his wife and inviting strangers to rape her

Husband 'drugged his wife and invited dozens of men to rape her over nine years at home in south of France'
Crazy P frontwoman Danielle Moore, 52, dies in 'sudden and tragic circumstances'

Crazy P frontwoman Danielle Moore, 52, dies in 'sudden and tragic circumstances'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry is understood to feel overshadowed by Meghan.

Prince Harry 'feels overshadowed by Meghan' and is 'plotting return to UK'

State Opening of Parliament 2024

Woman appears in court over Buckingham Palace bomb hoax

File photo of William and Harry from 2017

Harry and William 'spotted together at uncle's funeral' but 'did not talk to each other'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit