UK will not impose a full scale arms embargo on Israel says Defence Secretary following suspension of export licenses

By Danielle de Wolfe

The UK will not impose a full scale arms embargo on Israel, Labour's Defence Secretary has told LBC, following plans to halt a number of arms and military export licences to the country.

Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Defence Secretary John Healey labelled the phone call that took place with his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, an "unwelcome" one for the nation.

The announcement comes after Foreign Secretary David Lammy confirmed the suspension of 30 out of 350 arms and military export licenses to Israel on Tuesday.

As the conflict in Gaza continues, with Mr Healey highlighted the "clear risk" that continuing the 30 exports licenses "could be in breach of international law".

The defence secretary told LBC that Israel's security won't be affected by the UK suspending the licenses.

It follows the news that Israel was reportedly 'furious' after the UK announced the plans, warning of the "signal it sends to the world".

Asked why he had chosen the 30 specific licenses, Mr Healey told LBC: "there is a risk that there may be a breach with these specific, particular components".

He added that the UK had a "duty to follow the rule of law".

The Defence Secretary when onto explain that the the remaining 320 licenses can build "a range of equipment that may be used for defensive purposes".

"The most important thing that we’re working to push for peace - an immediate ceasefire," Healey said.

But Israel is said to be both "disappointed" and "furious" about the decision.

Defence minister Yoav Gallant said he was "deeply disheartened" by what he described as "sanctions placed by the UK Government on export licenses to Israel's defence establishment".

Foreign minister Israel Katz said the move sent a “very problematic” message to Hamas and Iran.

Highlighting that this isn't the first time such measures have been put in place by the UK government, Mr Healey said: "This has been done before - both by Margaret Thatcher and Gordon Brown".

He added that "Israel has right to self-defence", adding that the suspension of the 30 licenses "will not have a material impact on Israel’s security".

Mr Healey added the goal UK's goal was “setting up a path for longterm peace”, despite labelling the license revoke an “unprecedented step”.

The announcement comes as former Defence Secretary Grant Shapps told LBC's Andrew Marr that the suspension was akin to "student politics".

However, some MPs on the left of Labour and some charity leaders, called for ministers to go further.

Mr Shapps told LBC on Monday that the suspension was a "gut punch" and amounted to "punishing" Israel for being attacked by Hamas.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the war in Gaza that followed the October 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas.But Mr Shapps said the decision was "a very retrograde step".

"This is not some sort of student politics now, where you carry out student bans on different things, this is now geopolitics," he said.

"This is about making sure that when a terrorist group attacks a democratic nation, the answer isn't to start punishing the democratic nation for that attack.”

Mr Lammy said that the suspension of some arms exports "not a determination of innocence or guilt".

He told MPs: "Throughout my life, I have been a friend of Israel. A liberal, progressive Zionist who believes in Israel as a democratic state and a homeland for the Jewish people, which has both the right to exist and defend itself.

"But I believe also that Israel will only exist in safety and security if there is a two-state solution that guarantees the rights of all Israeli citizens and their Palestinian neighbours, who have their own inalienable right to self determination and security.

"As concern that the horrifying scenes in Gaza has risen, many in this House, as well as esteemed lawyers and international organisations have raised British arms export licensing to Israel," Mr Lammy said.

"After raising my own concerns from opposition, on taking office, I immediately sought to update the review, and on my first appearance as Foreign secretary in this House, I committed to sharing the review's conclusions."