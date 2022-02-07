Breaking News

UK pulls out of World Cup 2030 bid to focus on Euro 2028

England, together with Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland, will not host the 2030 World Cup. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The UK and Ireland will not enter the race to host the 2030 Fifa World Cup, it's been announced.

In a joint statement, four UK football associations and the Irish association said they will instead focus on bidding for the 2028 Euros.

The organisations that the Euros – which Wembley hosted the final and semi-finals for in the 2020 tournament last year – were a better option.

It read: "Following an extensive feasibility study, which assessed the potential opportunities in international football, the football associations of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland have agreed to focus on a bid to host Euro 2028, the third largest sports event in the world.

"The feasibility study included an analysis of the economic impact, the political football landscape and likely costs of hosting major international tournaments.

"On balance, the five associations have decided to focus solely on an official bid to host Euro 2028 and have agreed not to bid for the 2030 World Cup.

Gareth Southgate's men will not play in their home World Cup. Picture: Alamy

"Hosting a Euro offers a similar return on investment, with the European tournament carrying a far lower delivery cost and the potential of the benefits being realised sooner.

"It would be an honour and a privilege to collectively host Euro 2028 and to welcome all of Europe. It would also be a wonderful opportunity to demonstrate the true impact of hosting a world-class football tournament by driving positive change and leaving a lasting legacy across our communities.

"We believe the UK and the Republic of Ireland can offer UEFA and European football something special in 2028 - a compact and unique five-way hosting collaboration that will provide a great experience for the teams and the fans.

"We continue to collaborate with our Government partners of the UK and Ireland about the next steps."

It follows England's unsuccessful attempts to bring in the 2006 and 2018 World Cups without the rest of the Home Nations.

There were fears the disorder which broke out after England lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy at Wembley could hamper any attempt to hold the tournament in the future.

But UEFA, the European confederation of football associations, still backed London as a major footballing destination when they green lit the "Finalissima" between Italy and Argentina – the respective winners of the Euros and the South American regional tournament, the Copa America – which took place in June.

The only time any of the four UK nations or Ireland hosted the World Cup was in 1966, when England won it.

Future bids have always been on the agenda but now it will be at least another decade before the prospect of bringing the tournament back to the British Isles can be considered.

UEFA wants countries interested in bidding for the Euro 2028 tournament to register their interest by March 23, with the winner announced early in April.