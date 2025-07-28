Girl, 13, dies after 'getting into difficulty' near picturesque UK beauty spot

28 July 2025, 19:37 | Updated: 28 July 2025, 19:45

A 13-year-old girl has died after 'getting into difficulty' in the sea near a picturesque UK beauty spot.
A 13-year-old girl has died after 'getting into difficulty' in the sea near a picturesque UK beauty spot. Picture: Northumbria Police/Getty

By Chay Quinn

A 13-year-old girl has died after 'getting into difficulty' in the sea near a picturesque UK beauty spot.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Edie Smart, from the Monkseaton area of Tyneside, was rescued from the water by police just before 5pm on July 24 but tragically passed away in hospital today.

Police and emergency services rushed to the scene after the teenager got into trouble in the water off Whitley Bay beach.

Edie's next of kin are currently being supported by specially trained officers, Northumbria Police have said.

Read More: Champions at No 10: Lionesses arrive at Downing Street for reception with Deputy PM after historic Euros victory

Read More: 'If you censor me, you’re making a mistake’: Trump responds to online safety laws amid claims ‘free speech at risk’

Edie Smart, 13, from the Monkseaton area, was rescued from the water by police just before 5pm on July 24 but tragically passed away in hospital today.
Edie Smart, 13, from the Monkseaton area, was rescued from the water by police just before 5pm on July 24 but tragically passed away in hospital today. Picture: Northumbria Police

Detective Chief Inspector, Emma Smith, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an extremely tragic incident, and our deepest condolences go to Edie’s family and friends.

“Our specially trained officers will continue to provide them with the support they need at this time.

“We ask that their privacy be respected as they begin to come to terms with the loss of their loved one.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage attends a meeting alongside the Head of Kent County Council, Linden Kemkaran (left), during his visit to the Reform UK group at Kent at Kent County Council at County Hall, Maidstone. Picture date: Monday July 7, 2025.

Reform UK councillor defends removing book from library welcome area as a move for 'child protection'
Victorious England Women's Squad Visit Downing Street

Champions at No 10: Lionesses visit Downing Street for reception with Deputy PM after historic Euros victory
Paloma Shemirani who died of cancer after refusing chemotherapy treatment

Graduate who died after refusing chemo 'told court she was anti-vax'

Victorious England Women's Squad Arrive At Southend Airport

England's Lionesses receive rapturous reception as they arrive home ahead of Palace reception and victory parade
Gregg Wallace

Gregg Wallace claims he was 'regularly touched and groped' on Masterchef set but complaining 'never crossed my mind'
Darth Maul in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace. The 1999 film has been upgraded from a U classification to a PG

Star Wars: Episode I reclassified from U to PG for 'scary scenes'

World News

See more World News

U.S. President Donald Trump Visits Scotland For Rounds Of Golf And Trade Talks

Trump says Israel has responsibility to ensure flow of aid to Gaza - as Starmer brands conditions ‘intolerable’

5 hours ago

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as he meets British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for bilateral talks at Trump Turnberry golf club

Donald Trump tells Putin he has '10 or 12 days' to agree ceasefire with Ukraine or face further sanctions

5 hours ago

Rescue teams search for victims in the rubble on the second day following an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on February 7, 2023.

Google admits 10 million people failed to receive 'take action' alert warning of Turkey earthquake severity

8 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News