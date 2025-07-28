Girl, 13, dies after 'getting into difficulty' near picturesque UK beauty spot

A 13-year-old girl has died after 'getting into difficulty' in the sea near a picturesque UK beauty spot. Picture: Northumbria Police/Getty

By Chay Quinn

A 13-year-old girl has died after 'getting into difficulty' in the sea near a picturesque UK beauty spot.

Edie Smart, from the Monkseaton area of Tyneside, was rescued from the water by police just before 5pm on July 24 but tragically passed away in hospital today.

Police and emergency services rushed to the scene after the teenager got into trouble in the water off Whitley Bay beach.

Edie's next of kin are currently being supported by specially trained officers, Northumbria Police have said.

Edie Smart, 13, from the Monkseaton area, was rescued from the water by police just before 5pm on July 24 but tragically passed away in hospital today. Picture: Northumbria Police

Detective Chief Inspector, Emma Smith, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an extremely tragic incident, and our deepest condolences go to Edie’s family and friends.

“Our specially trained officers will continue to provide them with the support they need at this time.

“We ask that their privacy be respected as they begin to come to terms with the loss of their loved one.”