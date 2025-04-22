£148 million EuroMillions lottery winner 'leaves mansion to move in with his mum'

22 April 2025, 13:04

Adrian Bayford, 54, from Lancashire, was the joint winner of a EuroMillions draw in 2012, with his then-wife Gillian.
Adrian Bayford, 54, from Lancashire, was the joint winner of a EuroMillions draw in 2012, with his then-wife Gillian. Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The joint winner of a £148 million jackpot is going to move out of his seven bedroom mansion to live with him mum for 'a simple life'.

Mr Bayford, then working as a postman, bought the Horseheath Lodge estate near Cambridge with his wife.

The couple's relationship fell apart a year later.

Mr Bayford was linked to several different women before meeting his now fiancee Tracey Biles.

The pair have decided to leave the grade II listed estate, and move in with Mr Bayford's 80-year-old mother in her cottage he bought for her.

"He thinks he can just downsize and have a simple life and go back to how things used to be before he was mega rich," Mr Bayford's friend told The Sun.

Adrian Bayford Grade II listed estate.
Adrian Bayford Grade II listed estate. Picture: Alamy

"The house he is leaving is one he bought with his ex Gillian and where he split from his other fiancées so it’s full of bad memories for him.

"He loves Tracey. He loves his mum so it makes sense for them to all move in together."

Adrian Bayford, 54, with his then-wife Gillian.
Adrian Bayford, 54, with his then-wife Gillian. Picture: Alamy

Mr Bayford was believed to have plans to build a children's theme park on the land, including an education centre.

The plans featured a train ride, a maze, and a renewable energy-themed play barn.

It is believed that the project was opposed by locals and the parish council.

They apparently feared the park would not fit with the area's 'rural character', and it could cause traffic and flood risks.

Cambridgeshire Council’s archaeological officer said: "The development area has potential to contain prehistoric remains with a cropmarks indicating the presence of ring ditch to the adjacent north."

Two weeks after the responses, Mr Bayford withdraw his park application.

Mr Bayford moved into the £6.5 million Georgian mansion 13 years ago.

