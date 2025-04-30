28 people taken ill after contracting suspected parasite infection following visit to Welsh petting farm

30 April 2025, 17:03 | Updated: 30 April 2025, 17:19

Authorities believe the parasite to be cryptosporidium.
Authorities believe the parasite to be cryptosporidium. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

28 people have been taken ill after contracting a suspected parasite infection from a petting farm in Wales.

Public Health Wales are now investigating the suspected outbreak after 28 people were struck down following a visit to Cowbridge Farm Shop at Marlborough Grange Farm, Cowbridge in Wales.

Authorities believe the parasite to be cryptosporidium - otherwise referred to as crypto, with those taken ill all visiting the calf and lamb feeding and petting sessions at the farm.

Marlborough Grange Farm announced it would be closing its petting and feeding experiences due to "unforeseen circumstances".

The Cryptosporidium infection affected people who attended calf and lamb feeding and petting sessions.
The Cryptosporidium infection affected people who attended calf and lamb feeding and petting sessions. Picture: Alamy

Su Mably, PHW consultant in health protection, said: "We are working closely with partners to investigate these cases and to understand if there is a wider risk to the public.

"We would advise anyone who has visited the farm, particularly those who attended feeding or petting sessions, and who is now experiencing symptoms to contact their GP."

"Symptoms typically begin between two and 10 days after contact with the parasite and can last for up to two weeks," continued Ms Mably.

"Young children and people with weakened immune systems can be particularly vulnerable to the effects of the infection."

A farm shop in Cowbridge cancelled events after the outbreak.
A farm shop in Cowbridge cancelled events after the outbreak. Picture: Alamy

Symptoms of Crypto include diarrhoea, stomach pains, nausea or vomiting, mild fever, loss of appetite and weight loss.

Public Health Wales urged those visiting farm to wash your hands after touching animals, avoid eating and drinking on the site, remove footwear after leaving and supervise young children closely.

