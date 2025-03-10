4-year-old girl dies after she was found unconscious in bathtub as investigations continue

A lady crossing the road by the Llanelli town hall in Wales, UK on January 11, 2021. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

A young girl died after being found unconscious in the bath at her home, an inquest has heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Emergency services, including paramedics and police, rushed to the house in the Llangunnor area of Carmarthen on the evening of February 20.

Cali Marged Lewis-Mclernon was taken to Glangwili Hospital, but sadly didn’t survive.

She died of a suspected cardiac arrest in the early hours of the following morning.

An inquest into her death was opened by senior coroner Paul Bennett, and began at Llanelli Town Hall on Monday morning, as reported by WalesOnline.

Read more: Family of murdered MP Sir David Amess slams Government's 'soul-destroying' decision to not hold public inquiry

Read more: Donald Trump suggests Ukraine 'may not survive' war with Russia even with US backing

Dyfed-Powys police arrested a woman, 41, on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter, and have now released her on bail as their investigation continues.

Hayley Rogers, Coroner’s Officer for Dyfed-Powys Police, told the inquest hearing that police first received a call at 5.59pm on February 20 from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

The ambulance requested assistance due to a four-year-old girl in cardiac arrest being found ‘unresponsive in the bath’.

Ms Rogers confirmed that Cali died in hospital at 2:45 am the next morning.

Coroners conducted a post-mortem examination at the hospital on February 28, but results have not yet been confirmed.

Mr Bennett expressed his condolences to Cali’s family, and the inquest will continue in a further hearing on June 30.