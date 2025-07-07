Victims of 7/7 attacks remembered in poignant service at St Paul's Cathedral 20 years on

Victims of the 7/7 attacks have been remembered 20 years on with a service at St Paul’s Cathedral. Picture: Getty. Picture: Getty

By Danielle Desouza

The 20th anniversary of the 7/7 attacks was marked through a commemoration service at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

On July 7 2005, four suicide bombers struck the capital's transport network, killing 52 people and injuring more than 770 on three London Underground trains and a bus.

20 years later, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan were among the hundreds who gathered at St Paul's Cathedral to pay their respects to those impacted by the attacks.

The number 30 double-decker bus in Tavistock Square, which was destroyed by a terrorist bomb in July 2005. Picture: Alamy. Picture: Alamy

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, survivors, emergency responders and bereaved relatives were also in attendance.

The service was opened with a bidding prayer read by Dean of St Paul’s Cathedral the Very Reverend Andrew Tremlett, and Sir Sadiq stood at the front of the cathedral to read a short passage from the Bible.

"So have no fear of them, for nothing is covered that will not be revealed, or hidden that will not be known," the latter read.

Throughout the service, several moments of silence were observed, including when prayers were read out in memory of those who died, those who survived and those who witnessed the 7/7 attacks 20 years ago.

Read more: 'No evidence' of infamous Jeffery Epstein 'client list' and paedophile did kill himself in his cell, says FBI

Read more: Another summer heatwave! Temperatures set to soar above 30C - and weather records could be broken again

Screen grab taken from the live feed of the special service at St Paul's Cathedral, London, showing 52,000 white petals falling from the ceiling dome to honour and remember the 52 people who lost their lives. Picture: St Paul's Cathedral/PA Wire

The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the 7/7 commemorative service at St Paul's Cathedral. Picture: Alamy. Picture: Alamy

Former prime ministers Sir Tony Blair (right) and Theresa May (centre) attended the St Paul's Cathedral service. Picture: Alamy. Picture: Alamy

Petals fell in St Paul’s Cathedral as part of a poignant tribute.

Saba Edwards, daughter of Behnaz Mozakka – who died on the Piccadilly line, and Thelma Stober – who survived the Aldgate bomb, struggled to contain their emotions as they read the names of the 52 people who died as the petals fell.

Ms Edwards stifled a sob and paused as she read her mother’s name.

Four candles representing the site of each attack were carried through the cathedral by representatives of the emergency services and placed in front of the altar.

A conclusion was then read by Graham Foulkes, father of David Foulkes, who died at Edgware Road.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer departing St Paul's Cathedral. Picture: Alamy. Picture: Alamy

"These four pieces of London epitomise what is great about this city: an international cross roads of diversity and ingenuity, tolerance and respect, challenge and opportunity," he said.

"When four bombs exploded on July 7 2005, lives were destroyed and the flame of hope faltered for what seemed like an eternal moment.

"For many people nothing was the same again and yet everything was the same because the good which is in Londoners and the countless visitors whom they host at any given moment is not erased by hatred or threat but rather is fostered to produce a harvest of hope for each generation.”

Earlier, Sir Keir and Sir Sadiq laid wreaths at the July 7 memorial in Hyde Park at 8.50am on Monday, to coincide with the time that the first bomb went off.

They were joined by officials including Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and Chief Constable of British Transport Police Lucy D’Orsi who also laid floral tributes.

A welll wisher places flowers at the memorial to the victims of the bus bombing in Tavistock Square. Picture: Alamy

In his message to mark the anniversary, the King said comfort can be taken from the "spirit of unity" in London and the country more broadly, which has allowed the nation to heal.

"Today, as we mark 20 years since the tragic events of 7th July 2005, my heartfelt thoughts and special prayers remain with all those whose lives were forever changed on that terrible summer’s day," he said.

In a statement issued to mark the anniversary, Sir Keir said: "Today the whole country will unite to remember the lives lost in the 7/7 attacks, and all those whose lives were changed forever.

"We honour the courage shown that day — the bravery of the emergency services, the strength of survivors and the unity of Londoners in the face of terror.

"Those who tried to divide us failed. We stood together then, and we stand together now — against hate and for the values that define us of freedom, democracy and the rule of law."