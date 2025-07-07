70 firefighters tackle blaze in south London as huge plume of smoke billows over busy Brixton shopping street

7 July 2025, 13:11 | Updated: 7 July 2025, 13:18

Firefighters at the scene on Electric Avenue in Brixton, London, following a fire which appears to have started in a storage area behind the busy shopping street.
Firefighters at the scene on Electric Avenue in Brixton, London, following a fire which appears to have started in a storage area behind the busy shopping street. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

At least 70 firefighters raced to a blaze that broke out on a busy shopping street in Brixton, south London, forcing road closures and the Tube station to temporarily shut.

A large plume of smoke could be seen billowing over the street as ten fire engines arrived at scene on Electric Avenue, Brixton.

The blaze appears to have started in a storage area behind the street.

The London Fire Bridge said it was first alerted to the fire just after 9.40am.

Firefighters from Brixton, Peckham, Lambeth, West Norwood and surrounding fire stations were deployed to tackle the blaze.

Firefighters at the scene on Electric Avenue in Brixton, London, following a fire which appears to have started in a storage area behind the busy shopping street.
Firefighters at the scene on Electric Avenue in Brixton, London, following a fire which appears to have started in a storage area behind the busy shopping street. Picture: Alamy

Road closures have in place and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Brixton Tube Station was also temporarily closed due to the incident, the LFB said.

Videos shared on online show large plumes of smoke rising above the street as members of the public watched on at the unfolding scene.

LFB's statement read: "Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters have been called to a fire on Electric Avenue in Brixton. A storage area at the rear of a mixed-use building is alight.

"Road closures are in place and people are asked to avoid the area at this time. People in the local area should also keep their windows and doors closed due to smoke travel.

"Brixton Underground Station is temporarily closed due to smoke travel. The Brigade received the first of around 25 calls about the fire at 0941 and Control Officers have mobilised crews from Brixton, Peckham, Lambeth, West Norwood and surrounding fire stations to the scene.

"A 32-metre turntable ladder is also attending and is being used as an observation tower helping to provide the Incident Commander with a greater situational awareness of the fire.

"The cause of the fire is unknown at this time."

