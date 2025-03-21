70 firefighters tackle huge blaze at electricity substation near Heathrow Airport - as 16,000 left without power

21 March 2025, 00:55 | Updated: 21 March 2025, 01:23

70 firefighters tackle huge blaze at electricity substation in west London
70 firefighters tackle huge blaze at electricity substation in west London. Picture: X / Jaffer A. Mirza / Vill

By Danielle de Wolfe

Around 70 firefighters are tackling a huge blaze in west London, with around 16,000 residents currently thought to be without power.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ten fire engines were deployed to the scene in Hayes late on Thursday, as teams attempted to bring the huge fire under control.

The public have now been urged to "avoid the area", with the London Fire Brigade adding that a 100-meter cordon "put in place as a precaution" according to officials.

The fire is thought to have started at an electrical substation, located on Nestles Avenue in Hayes.

No injuries have so far been reported.

Part of the substation remains alight according to reports, with flames and smoke seen bellowing into the night sky.

"I was crossing a bridge and there was a huge explosion," one eye-witness told LBC.

Explaining that he felt the heat from the explosion, Abs told Ben Kentish that "all the power is out for the entire area up to Hounslow."

Footage from the scene shows large blankets of flames lighting up the skies close to Heathrow Airport.

According to the Powertrack site, around 16,000 households are thought to be affected.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks confirmed the a large-scale power outage in the surrounding areas.

According to the Powertrack site, around 16,000 households are thought to be affected.
According to the Powertrack site, around 16,000 households are thought to be affected. Picture: Powertrack

"Around 20 people have been evacuated from neighbouring properties and a 100-metre cordon has been put in place as a precaution," the London Fire Brigade said in a statement during the early hours of Friday.

"The Brigade's Control Officers have taken more than 190 calls to the fire."

"The first call was received at 2323 and crews from Hayes, Heathrow, Hillingdon, Southall and surrounding fire stations were mobilised to the scene. "

The London Fire Brigade confirmed that the cause of the fire "is not known at this time".

The fire saw many locals take to social media to share their experiences and gain updates on the blaze.

One traveller, located in a hotel near Heathrow, took to X, explaining: "So this is why my Heathrow hotel has no power!"

Another X user, @Azkka, posted a video of flames erupting from behind a supermarket located near the scene, adding: "Looks like the industrial estate behind the Tesco in Hayes".

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said: "We're aware of a widespread power cut affecting many of our customers around the Hayes, Hounslow and surrounding areas.

"We're estimating for power to be restored by 3am."

