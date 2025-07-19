70-year-old man dies after car crashes on to railway track

19 July 2025, 09:14 | Updated: 19 July 2025, 10:14

Overlooking Harrogate from the train station
Overlooking Harrogate from the train station. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

A driver in his 70s has died after his car crashed onto railway tracks in Harrogate, police said.

North Yorkshire Police received reports at 3.19pm on Friday that a car was on the line near Stray Rein in Harrogate.

Officers found a silver VW Golf on the tracks with one person inside.

The driver, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the vehicle was travelling in York Place before it left the road and went down the railway embankment.

Officers are "appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage taken in the area, to come forward as a matter of urgency."

They asked anyone with information to email mcit@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12250132761.

Superintendent Andy Nunns said: "We will continue to work with Network Rail and the British Transport Police to minimise disruption.

"My thoughts at this time remain very much with the man’s family and I would like to thank the public for their patience."

