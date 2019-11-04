80-year-old who died in vintage car crash named as Canadian philanthropist

Ron Carey has been named as the victim of the fatal crash. Picture: Screengrab

An 80-year-old man who died in a crash during the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run has been named as Canadian philanthropist Ron Carey.

The horror smash also injured two others, including Mr Carey’s wife, who was rushed to hospital

Millionaire Mr Carey, a car enthusiast, was taking part in the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run when he is thought to have taken a wrong turn onto the motorway.

His 1903 Knox Runabout Old Porcupine crashed into an HGV near junction seven on the southbound carriageway of the M23 on Sunday morning.

Mr Carey has a £3.8 million car collection, most of which is housed at Gasoline Alley Museum in his hometown, Calgary.

Friend Rick Pikulski told CTV News Calgary: “It’s very tragic, gut-wrenching news.

“I’ve known Ron for almost 40 years and he was very well-respected and well-liked.

“He’s a tremendous loss.”

Mr Carey founded J&L Supply Co., which is the largest supplier of oil well drill bits in Canada.

A Surrey Police spokesman said: “We can confirm that a man has sadly died following a collision on the southbound carriageway of the M23 near J7 Hooley this morning, 3 November.

“The collision, involving a car (1903 Knox Runabout Old Porcupine) and an HGV, took place around 10:00am.

“The driver of the car, an 80 year old man, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the collision, and a female passenger has been taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. Police have notified the man's next of kin.

“The road has been closed in both directions and will remain so while we investigate the incident and enable the motorway to reopen. Please find alternative routes at this time.”