Children's surgeon suspended after nine operations fall 'below standards' in Cambridge

14 February 2025

Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge
Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge. Picture: Alamy

A children's orthopaedic surgeon has been suspended in Cambridge after evidence of nine surgeries that fell 'below expected standards'.

After concerns raised by colleagues, Cambridge University Hospital commissioned a review into the practice of an orthopaedic surgeon who specialises in paediatric surgery.

The review, in October 2024, considered a number of children's hip surgeries performed by the surgeon over the past two and a half years.

The review, published in January 2025, found that nine surgeries were 'below the standard'.

None of the outcomes are life threatening, but they did impact these children's quality of life.

Cambridge University Hospital's Chief Executive, Roland Sinker, said: "We are very sorry that this has happened and we apologise unreservedly to our patients and their families."

He continued: "We have also put in place arrangements to commission a further external review into all of the planned surgical operations carried out by the individual during their employment with the Trust.

"This will review the quality of care received by those patients."

The NHS Trust said they will look at all of the cases in a retrospective review.

The Cambridge University Hospital said they will directly contact patients and families if they have any reason to suggest concern about their treatment.

A freephone helpline has been opened to support patients or families that are concerned: 0808 175 6331.

There is also a dedicated email address: CUH.helpline@nhs.net

