Horror pile-up leaves five people in hospital and at least four police cars wrecked - with major A-road closed

9 April 2025, 10:07 | Updated: 9 April 2025, 11:40

Police vehicles badly damaged in major collision which shut the A1

By Ella Bennett

Five people have been rushed to hospital after a major crash on the A1 involving four police cars, with the road closed as officers investigate.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Four marked police cars were badly damaged in the crash, with one car on its side and debris scattered across the northbound carriageway.

Images show one of the police vehicles had its roof torn off.

Crash investigators have been sent to the scene of the pile-up, which happened at around 2.30am on Wednesday.

National Highways said the A1 will be closed between Swalwell in Gateshead and Denton in both directions into Wednesday afternoon.

It said: “A multi-vehicle collision resulting in serious injuries occurred at approximately 0230 this morning (Wednesday 9th April).

“Due to the severity of the collision a full Northumbria Police investigation is under way and they advise that it will be protracted.

“The road is expected to remain closed in both directions into the afternoon of Wednesday 9th April.”

Read more: Tributes paid to 'warm and funny' London scientist after his 'dismembered body was found in suitcase' in Colombia

Read more: Suicide forum investigated under new online safety laws

The scene on the A1, which has been shut in both directions on Tyneside, following a major collision
The scene on the A1, which has been shut in both directions on Tyneside, following a major collision. Picture: Alamy

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “Shortly before 2.30am today (Wednesday) we received a report of a multi-vehicle collision on the A1 northbound near the Derwenthaugh Road junction, Gateshead.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance.

“A section of the road is closed in both directions – there are diversions in place from the Derwenthaugh Road junction northbound, and the A69 roundabout southbound.

“Motorists should use alternative routes where possible.”

Emergency services are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the A1
Emergency services are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the A1. Picture: Alamy
The scene on the A1, which has been shut in both directions
The scene on the A1, which has been shut in both directions. Picture: Alamy
Multiple police cars have been badly damaged
Multiple police cars have been badly damaged. Picture: Alamy

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 2.29am on Wednesday April 9 to reports of a road traffic collision on the A1 northbound near Denton, Newcastle.

"We dispatched five ambulance crews, a specialist paramedic, a duty officer, two crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and requested support from our colleagues at the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) who attended by road.

"Five patients were transported to hospital for further treatment."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Veterans march through Horse Guards Parade during the Remembrance Sunday parade of veterans in London, 2024.

Council U-turns on 'ridiculous' decision to cancel VE day parade

Aldi store

Aldi issues urgent 'do not eat' warning as supermarket pulls popular product over 'contamination risk'
2025 marks 80 years since the end of the Second World War

Fury as council makes 'ridiculous' decision to skip VE day parade for being 'elitist'

RMS Titanic

Violin played to passengers in Titanic blockbuster film goes up for auction with £60,000 price tag
Shocking analysis shows waiting times for larger social homes exceeds 100 years

Shock analysis shows waiting lists for larger social homes now exceeds 100 years

Universal has confirmed it's opening its first European theme park in Bedfordshire

Universal theme park set to open in Bedfordshire in 2031 in multi-billion pound boost for economy

World News

See more World News

The video shows obese Americans performing sweatshop labour

Watch Chinese AI video mocking Americans amid raging trade row as Trump imposes 104% tariffs on Beijing

2 hours ago

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, with a photo of herself as a teen, when she says she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew, among others. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald/TNS) Photo via Credit: Newscom/Alamy Live News

Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre's Australian court case adjourned after 'breaching restraining order'

5 hours ago

x

UK should not 'jump in with both feet' to retaliate against Trump trade tariffs, PM urges

17 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News