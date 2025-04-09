Horror pile-up leaves five people in hospital and at least four police cars wrecked - with major A-road closed

Police vehicles badly damaged in major collision which shut the A1

By Ella Bennett

Five people have been rushed to hospital after a major crash on the A1 involving four police cars, with the road closed as officers investigate.

Four marked police cars were badly damaged in the crash, with one car on its side and debris scattered across the northbound carriageway.

Images show one of the police vehicles had its roof torn off.

Crash investigators have been sent to the scene of the pile-up, which happened at around 2.30am on Wednesday.

National Highways said the A1 will be closed between Swalwell in Gateshead and Denton in both directions into Wednesday afternoon.

It said: “A multi-vehicle collision resulting in serious injuries occurred at approximately 0230 this morning (Wednesday 9th April).

“Due to the severity of the collision a full Northumbria Police investigation is under way and they advise that it will be protracted.

“The road is expected to remain closed in both directions into the afternoon of Wednesday 9th April.”

The scene on the A1, which has been shut in both directions on Tyneside, following a major collision. Picture: Alamy

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “Shortly before 2.30am today (Wednesday) we received a report of a multi-vehicle collision on the A1 northbound near the Derwenthaugh Road junction, Gateshead.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance.

“A section of the road is closed in both directions – there are diversions in place from the Derwenthaugh Road junction northbound, and the A69 roundabout southbound.

“Motorists should use alternative routes where possible.”

Emergency services are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the A1. Picture: Alamy

The scene on the A1, which has been shut in both directions. Picture: Alamy

Multiple police cars have been badly damaged. Picture: Alamy

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 2.29am on Wednesday April 9 to reports of a road traffic collision on the A1 northbound near Denton, Newcastle.

"We dispatched five ambulance crews, a specialist paramedic, a duty officer, two crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and requested support from our colleagues at the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) who attended by road.

"Five patients were transported to hospital for further treatment."