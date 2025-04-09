Seven police officers rushed to hospital after mass pile-up in car chase on major road, as man and woman arrested

The scene on the A1, which has been shut in both directions on Tyneside, following a major collision which caused 'serious injuries'. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Seven police officers were rushed to hospital after a car chase in the early hours of Wednesday morning led to a multi-vehicle crash on the A1.

An investigation is under way after the collision on the A1, which involved multiple police officers after a suspicious car was spotted in Gateshead, in north-east England.

All seven who were taken to hospital had non-life threatening injuries, officers said. Four have been discharged, two remain for observation and one is receiving treatment to a leg injury.

Officers attempted to stop a car in the Whickham area of Gateshead due to concerns about the manner it was being driven.

The dark grey BMW M Sport drove off and was later seen in the Swalwell area.

Specialist officers from the force’s roads policing unit were sent to the area and a pursuit was authorised.

At 2.27am the car and five police vehicles collided on the northbound section of the A1 near the Derwent Haugh Road junction.

Police vehicles badly damaged in major collision which shut the A1

The two occupants of the BMW were uninjured. A man in his twenties has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

A woman, also aged in her twenties, has been arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting dangerous driving. Both remain in police custody at this time.

A section of the A1 remains closed in both directions. There are diversions in place from the Derwent Haugh Road junction northbound, and the A69 roundabout southbound.

The scene on the A1, which has been shut in both directions. Picture: Alamy

Supt Michelle Caisley, from Northumbria Police, said: “Firstly, we want to wish all the officers who have been involved in the collision a full recovery.

“We would also thank all those who attended the scene, including our colleagues from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and the North East Ambulance Service.

“An investigation is under way to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident and ask anyone with information that may assist us to come forward.

“We would also ask people to avoid speculation both online and in the community which could impact the investigation.

“We recognise this incident has caused significant delays and thank motorists for their patience. The road closure has been necessary in order for our collision investigation team to conduct their enquiries."

Anyone with information can send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat or report forms on the force’s website.

This includes anyone with CCTV or dashcam of the collision or the events leading up to this, including footage of the BMW.

People who have dashcam footage can submit this via the portal on the Force’s website: https://www.northumbria.police.uk/police-forces/northumbria-police/areas/campaigns/campaigns/submit-your-dashcam-footage/

Those that are unable to contact the force in those ways, can call 101.

Please quote reference number: NP-20250409-0047.