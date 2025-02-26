Human skull found by fishing boat in North Sea - as police issue facial recreation in hopes to identify unknown woman

26 February 2025, 12:46 | Updated: 26 February 2025, 13:03

The skull was found by a fishing boat 150 miles off the coast of north Scotland
The skull was found by a fishing boat 150 miles off the coast of north Scotland. Picture: Police Scotland

By Flaminia Luck

Police have issued a facial recreation image in the hope of identifying an unknown woman after a human skull was pulled from the North Sea.

The skull was found by a fishing boat around 150 miles off the coast of Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, northern Scotland, on May 15 last year.

Forensic work has confirmed the skull belongs to a woman who was under 50 years old.

Her death is being treated as unexplained by police and extensive enquiries are ongoing.

Officers have issued an image of a facial reconstruction of the woman, created by experts at the University of Dundee, in the hope that someone may recognise her.

Ship arriving at Aberdeen harbour after passing Girdle Ness Lighthouse
The skull was found by a fishing boat around 150 miles off the coast of Peterhead, Aberdeenshire last year. Picture: Alamy

Anyone who recognises the woman from the facial recreating image is encouraged to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Emma Wright said: "Enquiries continue to identify this woman and establish what happened to her.

"We hope sharing this facial reconstruction will assist with our investigations and help reunite her with her family.

"If you recognise the woman's face, or any of the other details mentioned, please get in touch with officers by calling 101 and quoting incident number 1830 of Wednesday, 15 May, 2024."

Police were called to a report of a human skull which was found by a fishing boat in the North Sea
Forensic work confirms the skull belongs to a woman who was under 50 . Picture: Police Scotland

