'Absolute disgrace': Executive producer Leo Pearlman rebukes the BBC over Gaza documentary

20 February 2025, 08:25

BBC Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone documentary has come under criticism.
BBC Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone documentary has come under criticism. Picture: BBC iPlayer

By Alice Padgett

Executive TV producer Leo Pearlman has rebuked the BBC over their controversial Gaza documentary.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Leo Pearlman, Executive TV Producer, told Nick Ferrari he thinks the BBC is an "absolute disgrace".

Pearlman said: "The BBC as an institution should be held accountable."

He argued that they funded, commissioned, and broadcast it - therefore they should take full responsibility.

The documentary featured multiple accounts of the Gaza conflict, with the hour-long film featuring a young Palestinian in the devastated city who was revealed to be the grandson of one of Hamas' founder

"They failed at every single stage to do their due diligence, their duty of care, they're in absolute disgraces and they're in crisis," he said.

The first statement from the BBC claimed they had no editorial control over the documentary.

Pearlman pointed out that their second statement seemed "contradictory" and then they "blamed" their producer Jamie Roberts.

"It looks like Hamas has produced it," he said.

Read mire: Read more: Senior Tories blast 'out of touch' judge for 'ludicrous attack' on Starmer’s migrant remarks

'Absolute disgrace': Executive producer Leo Pearlman rebukes the BBC over Gaza documentary

Pearlman argued that everyone involved in the documentary has been misled.

He also pointed out that the BBC have failed to call Hamas 'terrorists' previously.

Pearlman urged that immediate action must be taken by the BBC to remove the documentary.

Read more: Starmer shows support for 'democratically elected' Zelenskyy after Trump 'dictator' comments

Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone was broadcast on Monday evening, depicting a "vivid and unflinching view of life" in Gaza, according to documentary makers.

The BBC issued an apology on Wednesday night, claiming it “had not been informed” of the connection by the documentary’s producers before it was broadcast.

“We followed all of our usual compliance procedures in the making of this film, but we had not been informed of this information by the independent producers when we complied and then broadcast the finished film,” a spokesman said.

Investigative journalist David Collier has claimed one of the child narrators featured in the documentary, 14-year-old Abdullah, is in fact the son of a Hamas government minister and grandson of one of Hamas' founders.

It comes as Lucy Frazer, the former as Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, called for the removal of a documentary the BBC aired on life in Gaza during the conflict with Israel.

Israel’s ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely said she has written to Director General of the BBC Tim Davie seeking answers over the ‘BBC’s choice of cameraman as well as the main protagonist of the documentary’.

The BBC has since defended the film, admitting the organisation had "full editorial control" despite stating it had no journalistic input given the ban on international reporters in the war zone.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lisa Nandy will meet with BBC bosses over the documentary

Culture Secretary to meet with BBC bosses amid controversy over Gaza documentary

Commuter chaos

Commuter chaos after thieves steal rail cables - is your route affected?

A graphic depiction of Israel’s military campaign against Hamas, the two documentary makers behind the project are now facing criticism over their casting.

BBC issues apology over Gaza documentary amid calls for corporation to call Hamas a terror organisation
London, UK, 11 September, 2024. Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan attend The National Television Awards Red Carpet Arrivals at the O2 Arena, on 11 September, 2024, in London, England, United Kingdom. Credit: S.A.M./Alamy Live News

Pregnant Michelle Keegan and husband Mark Wright's terror as masked burglars raid £3.5million Essex mansion
London, UK. 16th Feb, 2025. Jonathan Reynolds, Secretary of State for Business and Trade and President of the Board of Trade, gives an interview after appearing on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg Credit: Karl Black/Alamy Live News

Business Secretary faces calls to resign over 'fabricated CV' after falsely claiming to be a solicitor
The front pages of assorted various welsh local national and regional newspapers, wales UK

Government urged to set up £50 million a year fund for local news

World News

See more World News

Palestinians look at weapons as Hamas fighters take up a position ahead of handing over the bodies of four Israeli hostages, including a mother and her two children, who had long been feared dead, to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip

Hamas returns bodies of four Israeli hostages taken during the October 7 attack

1 hour ago

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer Meets With President Of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky In Washington

Starmer shows support for 'democratically elected' Zelenskyy after Trump 'dictator' comments

12 hours ago

Donald Trump has branded Zelenskyy a "dictator."

Trump labels Zelenskyy a ‘dictator,' says he owes US billions and only wants to keep the ‘gravy train’ going

17 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News