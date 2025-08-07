Fears Brit Air India crash victim was 'cremated as someone else' after grieving family receives wrong remains

7 August 2025, 15:02

The remains of Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek, left, has still not been returned to his family after they received the wrong body.
The remains of Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek, left, has still not been returned to his family after they received the wrong body. Picture: Instagram

By Jacob Paul

The family of a British Air India crash victim has been left in 'complete disbelief' after receiving the wrong remains - sparking fears his body has already been cremated and wrongly labelled.

Husbands Fiongal and Jamie Greenlaw-Meek were among the 242 people killed when the Air India flight came crashing into the ground in Ahmedabad on June 12.

Fionghal's heartbroken family has said their trauma has been made worse after receiving the wrong remains.

They are now seeking accountability from the officials responsible for mislabelled her brother's body.

His sister Arwen said the family had been hoping for "closure for the family" and "dignity" as they waited for her brother's remains.

Now, they fear officials could have cremated his body and labelled him as someone else.

The family fears Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek's body could have already been cremated and labelled as someone else.
The family fears Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek's body could have already been cremated and labelled as someone else. Picture: Alamy

"If that is not possible - because the worst case scenario is that he has been cremated as somebody else - then we need to know that in order to move on," Arwen told BBC Newsnight.

She accused Indian officials of failing to use "forensic protocols" at the site of the crash.

The site remained open for two days after the disaster, she alleged.

"I think the whole family were and still are in complete disbelief because it is things that happen on the news and to other people. It was shocking and is confusing," Arwen added.

The Foreign Office has said it is supporting the families of the British crash victims, who have been assigned "dedicated caseworkers".

However, the "formal identification of bodies", lies in the hands of the Indian authorities, it said.

Last month, Fionghal Greenlaw-Meek mother, Amanda Donaghey, said she flew to India after the crash in order to find her son's remains, providing a DNA sample at Ahmedabad's Civil Hospital to assist the identification process.

Following a match on June 20 last year, she returned to the UK with a coffin.

But on July 5, as families prepared to bury the Greenlaw-Meek husbands together, police told Ms Donaghey that DNA tests carried out in the UK showed his remains were not in the coffin.

"We don't know what poor person is in that casket," she told The Sunday Times.

"I had my doubts but to be told that was heartbreaking."This is an appalling thing to have happened," she added.

"And we would now like the British Government to do everything in its power to find out, and bring Fiongal home."

Weeks later, the family is still demanding answers and have not received a body.

