Breaking News

Air India flight to London cancelled days after Dreamliner disaster killed at least 270

AIR INDIA 787 DREAMLINER. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

An Air India flight to London from Ahmedabad has been cancelled just days after the fatal Gatwick-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash last week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

No reason for the cancellation has been given by the airline.

But Indian-English language channel CNN News18 reports that the flight was cancelled due to "technical issues", while Indian newspaper the Hindustan Times cited "operational issues".

The plane was due leave Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1.10pm local time (8.40am UK time).

It was scheduled to arrive at London's Gatwick Airport at 6.25pm UK time.

Air India’s website shows the flight was initially delayed by one hour and 50 minutes but has since been cancelled.

This comes just days after the Air India disaster which saw a Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash to the ground, killing at least 270 people.

Less than a minute after taking off from Ahmedabad airport in northwestern India, the London-bound plane crashed and exploded into a fireball. Of the 242 people onboard, 241 died. There was only one survivor, who was in seat 11A on the plane.

Read more: Families of British Air India crash victims 'feel utterly abandoned' as they blast UK government's response

Read more: UK investigators arrive in India as tributes pour in for plane crash victims

Air India planes on the ground at Mumbai Airport ( Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport ), Mumbai, India. Picture: Alamy

On Monday, an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner heading for Delhi was forced to turn back after the pilot said the aircraft was facing technical issues.

The plane had departed Hong Kong for Delhi but returned to Hong Kong as a precaution. The aircraft landed safely in Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, a report has revealed that an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner identical to the one involved last week's crash reportedly had an engine failure before making an emergency landing in 2023.

The airliner was reportedly forced to turn back just an hour into its 14-hour flight from Mumbai to London in August 2023, according to India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Pilots said they heard a “loud thud” immediately before the left engine lost power, the DGCA’s investigation report claimed.

Similarly, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the only survivor of the Air India disaster last week, also said he heard a “loud noise” before Air India flight AI171 crashed.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.