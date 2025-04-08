Breaking News

Two dead after aircraft crash in Derbyshire, as police tell public to avoid the area

8 April 2025, 17:37 | Updated: 8 April 2025, 17:46

Ashbourne Derbyshire England UK.
Ashbourne Derbyshire England UK. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Two men have died after a light aircraft crashed at Darley Moor racetrack near Ashbourne in Derbyshire.

The aircraft crashed at about 11:30am on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services remain at the scene, and police ask the public to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service was called to reports of an incident involving a light aircraft at Darley Moor racetrack at 11.25am.

"Firefighters from Ashbourne, Wirksworth, Nottingham Road, Staveley and Staffordshire’s Uttoxeter attended the scene.

"Fire service resources have since been scaled back, with fire crews from Ashbourne and Wirksworth remaining on scene supporting colleagues from Derbyshire Constabulary."

"Family members of the two men have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time," Derbyshire Police said.

A file is being prepared for the coroner.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has launched an investigation into the incident.

