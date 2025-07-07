Airport liquids rule change risks sparking 'extra delays and confusion' as 100ml restriction scrapped at some sites

Passengers at the Security check in at Heathrow Terminal 3.They put liquids and bottles in separate plastic bags before passing through Security. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Airports have begun lifting the 100ml restriction on hand luggage liquids across various UK sites, but sources say the move risks sparking confusion amid the busy holiday period.

Until recently, all UK airports let passengers carry liquids in containers of up to 100ml.

However, sites have been required to install next-generation CT scanners by this summer.

It means some sites have been able to lift the 100ml restrictions on the maximum amount of liquid passengers can bring in their cabin bags.

Birmingham and Edinburgh have already changed their rules, now allowing passengers to take up to two litres.

But as the rules are expected to vary by airport, critics warn the move risks sparking confusion and delays for passengers.

An airline source told the Times the changes are “absurd and would inevitably cause extra queues and confusion this summer”.

“Given most people don’t know about the change and just do 100ml anyway, it’s hard to follow the logic of allowing individual airports to have different rules for the busiest period of the year,” they added.

Clear plastic bag to carry permitted liquid, liquids, & cosmetics / gels / paste & medicine in hand luggage through security. Gatwick airport. UK. Picture: Alamy

The Department for Transport has advised that "as this will be happening at different times at UK airports, passengers should continue to check security requirements with airports before they travel".

It added that passengers should "come prepared with liquids in containers no larger than 100ml in hand baggage unless advised otherwise.”

Airports were initially given a deadline of June last year to install the new scanners, with smaller sites such as Newcastle, Leeds Bradford, and London City meeting the deadline and lifting restrictions.

Some of the bigger airports, including Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester, were offered an extension until last month as installing the technology had proved more complex than originally expected.

The technology which will allow travellers to keep their liquids and electronic devices in their luggage for the first time before entering customs.

Where there is not a scanner, you will need to put your liquids into see-through bags and keep these outside your luggage. When there is a scanner you may keep liquids of up to 2L in a bag but the rules differ from airport to airport.

“Passengers should continue to remove large electrical items from their luggage, unless instructed otherwise by their airport,” the government’s rules state.

“Passengers should always check the restrictions with all airlines and airports they will be travelling from and through on their outward and return journeys.

“At some airports where the new screening equipment has been installed, passengers may be able to leave liquids and large electrical items such as laptops in their bags, speeding up the screening process.”

Which airports are currently operating CT scanners?

